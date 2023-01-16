ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive

An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
HERKIMER, NY
Lite 98.7

Remington Moving Model 700 Production Line Out of Ilion

A person close to Remington Arms worldwide headquarters in Georgia says that an internal memo released inside the company on Wednesday states that the Model 700 Production line will be exiting Ilion and moving to Georgia. "RemArms would like to announce the transition of the Centerfire Model 700 Product Line...
ILION, NY
Lite 98.7

Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
Lite 98.7

30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Hall of Famer’s Firm Merging with Cooperstown Youth Baseball Park

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken is eyeballing a return to Cooperstown, but this time it's for business. Ripken, whose eponymous Ripken Experience company operates youth baseball tournaments in several states, has agreed to a merger with Cooperstown All-Star Village, the Oneonta-based company that hosts more than 10,000 young athletes annually.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy