FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
markerzone.com
RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
markerzone.com
TYLER TUCKER AND COLE SMITH EXCHANGE BLOWS IN HEATED FIGHT
This Central Division matchup brought some sizzle, as Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker and Predators forward Cole Smith chucked some knuckles. At first, it looked like this fight would be short-lived, but the two combatants got to their feet and let 'em fly. Thursday night must have been fight night in...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS & BRUINS IN SERIOUS TALKS ABOUT HORVAT DEAL
While there is still some work to be done, the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins are in serious talks about a trade featured around pending unrestricted free agent Bo Horvat, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Horvat, 27, is a hot commodity on the trade market right now...
markerzone.com
WILD REPORTEDLY HAVE SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FROM VANCOUVER
Last weekend, it was reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the Tampa Bay Lightning were interested in bringing back two-time Stanley Cup champion Luke Schenn before March 3rd's trade deadline. But now another suitor has emerged for the heaving hitting blue liner. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
markerzone.com
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS
He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK RESPONDS TO MATHESON'S DIRTY HIT ON ERIC STAAL
Thursday's tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers devolved into madness rather quickly, and it started with this play from Mike Matheson:. Matheson didn't receive any penalty for that hit but probably should have. That was textbook interference, Eric Staal went to the locker room and never returned.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT COACHING IN THE NHL
The Vancouver Canucks have earned due criticism for the organization's directive with regards to their head coach, Bruce Boudreau. Despite the fact that the Canucks are 50-38-13, Boudreau is on the chopping block and is expected to be officially dismissed any day now. Instead of ripping off the bandage, the...
markerzone.com
MIC'D UP PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES TO EVANDER KANE FOR ACCIDENTALLY SLICING HIS ARM OPEN
Evander Kane made his return to NHL action on Tuesday for the first time since his gruesome laceration suffered on November 8th. His second game back was fittingly against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who was the opponent on that fateful evening. One storyline ahead of time was how the clash...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD HEALTHY SCRATCH VETERAN ISSUES AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason confirmed Thursday morning that defenseman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Evason confirmed that the decision was a reflection of Dumba's play of late, nothing more. Dumba has just 12 points this season and 54 PIMs. While the defensive side of his game has been fairly consistent over his career, Dumba's offensive contributions have wavered, and Evason clearly feels a rest is in order.
markerzone.com
SENATORS MAKE POPULAR FORWARD HEALTHY SCRATCH IN FRONT OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that forward Mathieu Joseph is a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. When asked about the decision, Smith offered a blunt, 'no comment.'. Joseph was slated to skate against his brother - Penguins defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph - for the first...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF FAN VOTE FOR 2023 ALL-STAR GAME
On Thursday night, the National Hockey League revealed the final 12 players that will participate at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida in early February. The 12 players were determined by a fan vote on the NHL's website, as well as on Twitter for a couple of days. Let's take...
markerzone.com
SHARKS ASSISTANT COACH RETURNS W/ STITCHES AFTER TAKING STRAY PUCK THE FACE
In case anyone needed further proof of hockey players' general toughness... San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky was struck by a deflected puck on Wednesday night and was left leaking badly. Like any hockey player would, he got stitched back up and was back in the game in no...
markerzone.com
CANES CONFIRM PACIORETTY SUFFERED SAME INJURY THAT KEPT HIM OUT FOR MONTHS
Just two weeks returning from injury, Max Pacioretty has received some tough news. The Carolina Hurricanes have confirmed that he tore his right Achilles in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It is the same injury Pacioretty suffered in August of 2022, that kept him from getting back in the lineup until two weeks ago.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
markerzone.com
TOP PROSPECT'S DRAFT STOCK REPORTEDLY FALLING FOR THESE TWO REASONS
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is projected to be one for the ages, loaded with top-end talent with great depth. Teams are projecting this year's class to be so strong, that this year's 2nd round picks reportedly hold more value than next summer's 1st rounders. While Connor Bedard has today's...
markerzone.com
DARNELL NURSE DROPS THE MITTS WITH COREY PERRY
Thursday night must have been fight night in the NHL, as there were several fights on the 13-game slate. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse dropped 'em with Lightning forward Corey Perry, which made for a solid tilt:. Perry is known for being an agitator and this time bit off more...
markerzone.com
FIGHT NIGHT IN MONTREAL: XHEKAJ TAKES ON GIVANI SMITH; PEZZETTA TANGLES WITH RYAN LOMBERG
The Montreal Canadiens took on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in what turned out to be a fiesty one, filled with penalties and a trio of fights. The second fight of the third period saw Arber Xhekaj take on Givani Smith, a matchup that was brewing since the end of the second period when the pair received ten minute misconducts. Xhekaj got several good blows in before they were separated by the officials.
