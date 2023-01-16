ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

markerzone.com

TYLER TUCKER AND COLE SMITH EXCHANGE BLOWS IN HEATED FIGHT

This Central Division matchup brought some sizzle, as Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker and Predators forward Cole Smith chucked some knuckles. At first, it looked like this fight would be short-lived, but the two combatants got to their feet and let 'em fly. Thursday night must have been fight night in...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CANUCKS & BRUINS IN SERIOUS TALKS ABOUT HORVAT DEAL

While there is still some work to be done, the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins are in serious talks about a trade featured around pending unrestricted free agent Bo Horvat, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Horvat, 27, is a hot commodity on the trade market right now...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
markerzone.com

BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS

He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK RESPONDS TO MATHESON'S DIRTY HIT ON ERIC STAAL

Thursday's tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers devolved into madness rather quickly, and it started with this play from Mike Matheson:. Matheson didn't receive any penalty for that hit but probably should have. That was textbook interference, Eric Staal went to the locker room and never returned.
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT COACHING IN THE NHL

The Vancouver Canucks have earned due criticism for the organization's directive with regards to their head coach, Bruce Boudreau. Despite the fact that the Canucks are 50-38-13, Boudreau is on the chopping block and is expected to be officially dismissed any day now. Instead of ripping off the bandage, the...
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD HEALTHY SCRATCH VETERAN ISSUES AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason confirmed Thursday morning that defenseman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Evason confirmed that the decision was a reflection of Dumba's play of late, nothing more. Dumba has just 12 points this season and 54 PIMs. While the defensive side of his game has been fairly consistent over his career, Dumba's offensive contributions have wavered, and Evason clearly feels a rest is in order.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

SENATORS MAKE POPULAR FORWARD HEALTHY SCRATCH IN FRONT OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that forward Mathieu Joseph is a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. When asked about the decision, Smith offered a blunt, 'no comment.'. Joseph was slated to skate against his brother - Penguins defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph - for the first...
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF FAN VOTE FOR 2023 ALL-STAR GAME

On Thursday night, the National Hockey League revealed the final 12 players that will participate at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida in early February. The 12 players were determined by a fan vote on the NHL's website, as well as on Twitter for a couple of days. Let's take...
markerzone.com

CANES CONFIRM PACIORETTY SUFFERED SAME INJURY THAT KEPT HIM OUT FOR MONTHS

Just two weeks returning from injury, Max Pacioretty has received some tough news. The Carolina Hurricanes have confirmed that he tore his right Achilles in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It is the same injury Pacioretty suffered in August of 2022, that kept him from getting back in the lineup until two weeks ago.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
markerzone.com

TOP PROSPECT'S DRAFT STOCK REPORTEDLY FALLING FOR THESE TWO REASONS

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is projected to be one for the ages, loaded with top-end talent with great depth. Teams are projecting this year's class to be so strong, that this year's 2nd round picks reportedly hold more value than next summer's 1st rounders. While Connor Bedard has today's...
markerzone.com

DARNELL NURSE DROPS THE MITTS WITH COREY PERRY

Thursday night must have been fight night in the NHL, as there were several fights on the 13-game slate. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse dropped 'em with Lightning forward Corey Perry, which made for a solid tilt:. Perry is known for being an agitator and this time bit off more...
markerzone.com

FIGHT NIGHT IN MONTREAL: XHEKAJ TAKES ON GIVANI SMITH; PEZZETTA TANGLES WITH RYAN LOMBERG

The Montreal Canadiens took on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in what turned out to be a fiesty one, filled with penalties and a trio of fights. The second fight of the third period saw Arber Xhekaj take on Givani Smith, a matchup that was brewing since the end of the second period when the pair received ten minute misconducts. Xhekaj got several good blows in before they were separated by the officials.

