New York Post

Man dies after being pushed onto tracks by ex-con Andre Boyce at NYC subway stop

A 34-year-old man died early Friday after being pushed by an ex-con onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station, police said. The straphanger cracked his head at the 96th Street Station after getting shoved during an argument just before 2 a.m., cops said. EMS rushed the man, whose name was not released pending family notification, to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Cops took a 28-year-old man, identified as Andre Boyce, into custody, police sources said. Boyce was charged with manslaughter. He has a history of mental health calls with the department, sources said. Boyce was released from prison in March of last year after serving nearly seven years in Sing Sing Correctional Facility for attempted robbery, state Department of Corrections records show.  He was under post-release supervision until May 2026, according to the DOC records.  He also was locked up in 2012 for another attempted robbery for a year before being released on parole, the records show. 
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
Hudson Valley Post

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York that celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com.
