A 34-year-old man died early Friday after being pushed by an ex-con onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station, police said. The straphanger cracked his head at the 96th Street Station after getting shoved during an argument just before 2 a.m., cops said. EMS rushed the man, whose name was not released pending family notification, to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Cops took a 28-year-old man, identified as Andre Boyce, into custody, police sources said. Boyce was charged with manslaughter. He has a history of mental health calls with the department, sources said. Boyce was released from prison in March of last year after serving nearly seven years in Sing Sing Correctional Facility for attempted robbery, state Department of Corrections records show. He was under post-release supervision until May 2026, according to the DOC records. He also was locked up in 2012 for another attempted robbery for a year before being released on parole, the records show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO