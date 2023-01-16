Get the look: Here's where to find Matilda Djerf's bubble plates
Matilda Djerf, the internet's resident Scandi-style queen, always provides us with some major style and home inspiration. Whether it's in her outfits or her homeware, she effortlessly combines a bright, clean, and neutral palette with pops of pastels for a unique look we are completely in love with.
Needless to say, we spend a lot of time scrolling on this Swedish influencer's Instagram and TikTok , and we've noticed these bold plates with thick bubble borders making a repeat appearance on her feed.
Djerf's exact plates are handmade in Portugal by Gustaf Westman . Sadly (but unsurprisingly), they're now sold out and awaiting a restock. But if you're like us and need to get your hands on chunky, bubbly pastel plates and mugs ASAP, don't despair. We've found an adorable selection to shop:
Get Matilda Djerf's dinner plate look
From $31.90Two-Tone Pastel Bubble Plate
If you're looking for the closest possible match to Djerf's plates, this Etsy find is your best bet. Available in a two-tone pastel finish and small and large sizes, these plates are handmade in the United Kingdom.
$31.98Sunflower Cup And Saucer
If you're hoping to bring a subtle touch of Danish pastel to your drinkware and perk up your morning cup of coffee, this sunflower-shaped cup and saucer in a happy lemon yellow are the way to go.
$49.99Pastel Ceramic Cloud Mug
This fun, bubbly mug comes in matcha green, rose, lavender, and white. Its ridges and chunky handle design are super similar to the thick borders that can be seen on Djerf's set of plates.
$29.99Creme Bubbly Mug And Saucer
This matte speckled mug and saucer are currently going viral on TikTok on their own, but we think they also work perfectly to emulate the vibes of Djerf's chunky plates with a more neutral-friendly color palette.
$38.99Cup And Cloud Saucer Duo
This adorable pair of teacups with bubbly, cloud-like saucers come in a pearlescent pink and white. They're another internet favorite and would fit in with a Danish pastel, vanilla girl , or clean girl aesthetic perfectly.
$25.98Tulip Shaped Mug And Saucer
If you love the colors that feature in Djerf's home, this gorgeous tulip-shaped mug and leaf-shaped saucer are a great way to bring the pastel tones into your space. It's available in yellow, red, or pink.
