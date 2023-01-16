Get the look: Here's where to find Matilda Djerf's bubble plates

Matilda Djerf, the internet's resident Scandi-style queen, always provides us with some major style and home inspiration. Whether it's in her outfits or her homeware, she effortlessly combines a bright, clean, and neutral palette with pops of pastels for a unique look we are completely in love with.

Needless to say, we spend a lot of time scrolling on this Swedish influencer's Instagram and TikTok , and we've noticed these bold plates with thick bubble borders making a repeat appearance on her feed.

(Image credit: @matiildadjerf)

Djerf's exact plates are handmade in Portugal by Gustaf Westman . Sadly (but unsurprisingly), they're now sold out and awaiting a restock. But if you're like us and need to get your hands on chunky, bubbly pastel plates and mugs ASAP, don't despair. We've found an adorable selection to shop:

Get Matilda Djerf's dinner plate look

From $31.90 Two-Tone Pastel Bubble Plate

If you're looking for the closest possible match to Djerf's plates, this Etsy find is your best bet. Available in a two-tone pastel finish and small and large sizes, these plates are handmade in the United Kingdom.

$31.98 Sunflower Cup And Saucer

If you're hoping to bring a subtle touch of Danish pastel to your drinkware and perk up your morning cup of coffee, this sunflower-shaped cup and saucer in a happy lemon yellow are the way to go.

$49.99 Pastel Ceramic Cloud Mug

This fun, bubbly mug comes in matcha green, rose, lavender, and white. Its ridges and chunky handle design are super similar to the thick borders that can be seen on Djerf's set of plates.

$29.99

Creme Bubbly Mug And Saucer

This matte speckled mug and saucer are currently going viral on TikTok on their own, but we think they also work perfectly to emulate the vibes of Djerf's chunky plates with a more neutral-friendly color palette.

$38.99 Cup And Cloud Saucer Duo

This adorable pair of teacups with bubbly, cloud-like saucers come in a pearlescent pink and white. They're another internet favorite and would fit in with a Danish pastel, vanilla girl , or clean girl aesthetic perfectly.

$25.98 Tulip Shaped Mug And Saucer

If you love the colors that feature in Djerf's home, this gorgeous tulip-shaped mug and leaf-shaped saucer are a great way to bring the pastel tones into your space. It's available in yellow, red, or pink.