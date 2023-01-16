Read full article on original website
Related
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses
It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
Rally Fades and Platforms Plummet as FinTech IPO Index Loses 0.6%
For the FinTech IPO Index, the rally fizzled quickly. After a surge into the first few weeks of the new year — notably, double-digit gains last week — the index slipped 0.6% through the past five sessions. Blame the macro data from this week, that showed a slide...
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No
Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
Genesis Is Preparing to File for Bankruptcy as Crypto Contagion Continues
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital reportedly could file for bankruptcy this week. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 18) that the unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been negotiating with creditor groups amidst a liquidity crunch. The plans could change, as the talks are continuing, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
Procter & Gamble Sees No Shift in Consumers’ Private Label Trade-Down
Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs
XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
Auto-Renewal Warnings Drive More Subscription Firms to Data-Based LTV Strategies
Subscription businesses must do a better job of locking in loyalty and rely less on tactics like auto-renewals that regulators dislike. This, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a stern warning to subscription merchants in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that opened with a swipe at “dark patterns and other tricks used by companies to confuse and deceive consumers enrolled in subscription services.”
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX
Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies
With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
From Fundraises to Partnerships, BNPL for Business Is on the Move
A spate of funding rounds and partnerships herald a banner year for bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) to B2B payments. The global momentum is underscored by headlines seen over the past few days. As PYMNTS reported last week, B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series...
More Consumers Use Digital Wallets for Healthcare Expenses
Healthcare providers may consider increasing digital wallet acceptance as patients increasingly opt for the payment method. The latest PYMNTS/ACI Worldwide collaboration, “The Mobile Wallet Challenge: Replacing Physical With Digital,” tracks the current share of consumers using a mobile wallet to pay select bills. However, that figure alone doesn’t...
Next Generation B2B Platforms and Partnerships Support SMB Growth Goals
Access to working capital remains a critical pain point for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unlike larger companies who commonly enjoy longstanding relationships with their preferred financial institutions, SMBs often need additional help accessing sources of capital. These cash flow concerns can lead to SMBs needing more time to pay their suppliers, further impacting their creditworthiness and ability to draw on traditional lines of capital.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0