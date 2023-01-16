ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to the drawing board

New York’s Senate Judiciary Committee has rejected Hector LaSalle as the state’s chief judge. Governor Ned Lamont hopes to save Connecticut business owners some money with his upcoming budget. There are renewed calls for Ethan’s Law to pass at the federal level. And police in New York have been given expanded social media surveillance powers under Governor Kathy Hochul.
Financial strain

According to a new online tool, more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. Data shows there were thousands of instances where Connecticut students needed to be restrained in school. An audit finds New York can be doing more to protect pollinators. And a new art exhibit demonstrates the history of redlining in Connecticut cities.
Connecticut state troopers to get new contract amid staffing shortages

A new Connecticut police contract has been approved by the General Assembly’s budget-writing committee. It’s a four-year, rank-and-file agreement. The contract increases pay for first year state troopers by $10,000, to $71,000. It’s a $19 million wage increase for the force. Union President Master Sgt. Todd Fedigan...
Growing number of New York colleges are seeking “university” designation

Several colleges across New York state have been re-branding as "universities.”. SUNY New Paltz president Dr. Darrell Wheeler says about a year ago the state university system officially altered the designation of "university." “Making it possible for historically comprehensive colleges, like SUNY New Paltz, and Oswego and to apply to...
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says

State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
Report: Child mental health care in Massachusetts still fragmented, insufficient

A new report on child mental health services in Massachusetts shows the challenges that existed before the pandemic have only gotten worse. In the report, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP) highlighted several longstanding problems, including a fragmented system that leads to poor coordination of care, a shrinking workforce, and not enough access to community-based urgent care when a child is in crisis.
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large

It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.
