Maine State

At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says

State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
Snowstorm brings relief to Maine's winter outdoor recreation spots

After weeks with no or limited snow, Friday's storm is finally allowing some recreation centers to open for winter activities, including cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Matt Sabasteanski is the outdoor recreation director for Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. He says prior to Friday, Pineland was only able to open its ski trails for three days this season.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring

Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
Last of $850 inflation relief checks to hit Maine mailboxes

The Mills administration said Wednesday that the last batch of $850 inflation relief checks has finally gone out, just a few weeks before another round of checks start to arrive in mailboxes. The vast majority of eligible taxpayers had received their $850 inflation relief checks from the state by late-summer...
Eviction filings in Maine jumped more than 25% last year

More than 4,900 eviction were filed in Maine last year — the highest number since before the pandemic. According to newly published data from the State of Maine Judicial Branch, filings were up by more than 25% in 2022. Chris Marot, the managing attorney for the eviction prevention project...
Agencies offer Protecting Houses of Worship forum at UMaine Augusta

The Maine Emergency Management Agency, U.S. attorney, FBI and other agencies are holding a forum for churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to discuss security and how to protect themselves from threats and attacks. The Jan. 26 event at UMaine Augusta will encourage houses of worship to assess...
AUGUSTA, ME
State will use emergency funds to help expand and create new shelters this winter

MaineHousing says it will spend new energy relief funds to help community organizations around the state expand existing overnight shelters and warming centers or open new ones this winter. The agency is also looking for ideas from municipalities, non-profits and religious organizations to provide longer-term solutions for the unhoused population...
Weather Service: Mainers should expect snowy commute Friday morning

The National Weather Service says 6-10 inches of snow will fall tonight and tomorrow, causing difficult driving conditions on Friday. It's the first big snow of the new year, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Derek Schroeter says up to 6 inches of snow will be on roads in time for the Friday morning commute.
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large

It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.
ESSEX, VT

