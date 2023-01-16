Read full article on original website
Consumers’ Inflation Perception and Government Data Are Miles Apart
When it comes to inflation, consumers may be a more accurate barometer than government statistics. In a series of studies, PYMNTS has consistently found disagreement between consumers’ perceptions of price increases and those reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Our latest sounding, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Perception Is...
Grocers Fail to See Expected Surge as Shoppers Cut Back
December sales data reveals that grocers did not get the predicted boost this holiday season. The U.S. Census Bureau’s advanced monthly sales report, released Wednesday (Jan. 18), showed that grocery store sales rose only 0.1% between November and December. This almost negligible increase marks a significant departure from the surge that would be expected based on consumers’ self-reports concerning their holiday season spending.
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No
Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
Procter & Gamble Sees No Shift in Consumers’ Private Label Trade-Down
Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.
Grocery Shoppers Buy Fewer Items but Maintain Quality Amid Inflation
Price-sensitive grocery shoppers are likelier to reduce the number of items purchased than sacrifice quality. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. Yet, despite this bump, average basket value was down 1.3% year over year, with the number of items per basket declining.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips
Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs
XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Rally Fades and Platforms Plummet as FinTech IPO Index Loses 0.6%
For the FinTech IPO Index, the rally fizzled quickly. After a surge into the first few weeks of the new year — notably, double-digit gains last week — the index slipped 0.6% through the past five sessions. Blame the macro data from this week, that showed a slide...
Google AI Fixes Grocery Store Inventory With Kroger Partnership
As grocers look to secure consumers’ loyalty with the best-stocked shelves, Google is getting involved. On Friday (Jan. 20), Google Cloud and Deloitte announced they are working with leading U.S. pure-play grocery retailer Kroger to improve the in-store experience for shoppers. The three companies have collaborated on a task management application, which provides information on shelf-stocking and inventory among other matters, and a store management app.
Allbirds Says eCommerce-Only Model Limits D2C Brands’ Growth Potential
As D2C brands build their followings, remaining digital-only can restrict their growth. In an interview with PYMNTS, Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear company Allbirds, which also has a traditional retail presence, noted that physical channels can be key to building trust in the brand, while third-party retail placements can expose new consumers to the products.
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
Grubhub Parent Focused on Profitability Amid Slump in Orders and Spending
With aggregators increasingly operating at a profit, those that are not may get left behind. In the past couple of quarters, Just Eat Takeaway.com has been making a profit for the first time since lockdown, even as sales have fallen. The company discussed this turnaround on a call Wednesday (Jan. 18) accompanying its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results.
BofA Reportedly Pauses Hiring Ahead of Recession
Bank of America is reportedly freezing most hiring as it prepares for a possible recession. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Jan. 18) by Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter, who say the bank will take a break from hiring until at least the middle of the year or the economy picks up again.
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
