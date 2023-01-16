Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces for rights to Amanda Zahui B.
The Las Vegas Aces traded Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday in exchange for the rights to Amanda Zahui B. and a swap of 2024 picks.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
