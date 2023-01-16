Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Related
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-8; Kansas State 16-2 Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #13 Kansas State Wildcats will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 62-51 at home and Texas Tech taking the second 73-68.
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Syracuse Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCamish Pavilion at noon ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. The Orange were close...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Eagles expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, stream for divisional playoffs
We have ourselves an NFC East showdown to wrap up Saturday's action as we begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Giants will take their Cinderella story into Lincoln Financial Field and take on the Philadelphia Eagles. New York pulled off one of the bigger upsets...
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team via trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
CBS Sports
NFL Divisional Round picks, odds, predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1
The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, line, predictions, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets from expert who's 33-14
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent AFC domination and reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and a possible third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. The Chiefs (14-3), who beat Jacksonville 27-17 in Week 10, have a six-game winning streak over the Jaguars (10-8). Jacksonville is in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2017, when it reached the AFC title game and lost 24-20 at New England. This is just the Jaguars' second winning season since 2007.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out Saturday
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers. Middleton was recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, but he hasn't yet been cleared to return to game action for the Bucks and will be sidelined for an 18th consecutive game. However, the 31-year-old has been practicing recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Milwaukee shortly. His next opportunity to play will be Monday in Detroit.
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Comments / 0