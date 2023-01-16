Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Council postpones decision on healthcare agreement with Our Lady of the Lake
The Ascension Parish Council expects to address at a later date the proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. During the Jan. 19 meeting held in Gonzales, council members agreed to place the item on the agenda for the next regular meeting, set for Feb. 2 in Donaldsonville.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Where LSU football's Brian Kelly made recruiting visits at Shreveport-Bossier high schools
LSU football coach Brian Kelly flew into Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday morning and made visits to a number of Shreveport-Bossier City high schools. The NCAA calendar indicates this is a “contact period” through Jan. 28 and college coaches can visit with coaches at schools about potential recruits. They can only visit with prospects who are currently seniors.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. Edwards' appointments include Ascension Parish residents
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents. Lt. Lorre Claiborne of Gonzales was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Lt. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson names Kim Mulkey in freestyle rap: 'Going to get more minutes'
BATON ROUGE – "Do you know what freestyle means?" LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey admits that freshman sensation Flau'jae Johnson has already taught her about plenty of things she didn't know. Before Johnson arrived on campus in Baton Rouge, and before the freshman stepped up late and delivered...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
3-star CB Ryan Robinson Jr. from Class of 2023 joins LSU football as walk-on
BATON ROUGE – Three-star cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. has enrolled at LSU and will be part of the football program as a preferred walk-on, Robinson confirmed to The Advertiser on Thursday. Robinson is the No. 28 recruit in Louisiana according to 247Sports Composite. He will be part of the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football adds Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights from the transfer portal, report
BATON ROUGE - Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has transferred to LSU football, according to WAFB-TV. Speights was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this past season for the Beavers, recording 83 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He finished his Oregon State career with 304 total tackles and 25 tackles for loss and was a four-year starter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win
BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season. In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball vs. Tennessee: Score prediction and scouting report
BATON ROUGE - Can LSU basketball stop its five-game losing streak?. Regardless of whether they can or not, the Tigers will have to end it soon in order to save their season which continues against No. 9 Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). LSU...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranking Brian Kelly's 11 LSU football transfer portal additions for 2023 season so far
BATON ROUGE - For a second consecutive offseason, LSU football has been busy adding pieces through the transfer portal. The Tigers have added 11 players during the first portal window, which closed to players entering on Wednesday. Last season, they brought in 16 players, as coach Brian Kelly took over a roster that only had 39 scholarship players.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball guard Justice Hill steps away from team for personal reasons
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the program for personal reasons, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hill was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers this season, also shooting 30.1% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. With Hill usually starting, LSU guards Cam Hayes and Justice Williams started alongside Adam Miller in the backcourt during LSU's matchup against Auburn on Wednesday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball's offense falls flat again in loss to No. 17 Auburn
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball's offense is spiraling out of control. LSU was held to 29.3% shooting from the floor and 20% shooting from 3-point range in its 67-49 loss on Wednesday to No. 17 Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The defeat was LSU's fifth consecutive SEC...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball offense can count on KJ Williams but that's about it during SEC losing streak
BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball's rut has only seemed to worsen as its losing streak continues. LSU dropped its fifth straight contest in SEC play on Wednesday, as it struggled on offense in a 67-49 loss to No. 17 Auburn at home. Coach Matt McMahon's team simply couldn't score....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three arrested in shooting at Hwy. 74 store in Dutchtown: Ascension Parish detectives
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two suspects from Darrow and another from Geismar in connection with a shooting that happened the morning of Jan. 19 along Hwy. 74 near Old Jefferson in the Dutchtown area. According to a news release, detectives arrested Brandon Ellis of Darrow, Armarius Williams of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire
Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police searching for missing juvenile
The Gonzales City Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old missing runaway juvenile Nehemiah King. According to a GPD social media post, he was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of Jan. 5 about 6 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” in large white lettering on the back, khaki colored pants, and red/white Jordans shoes.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville Middle School briefly put on lockdown as deputies search for suspects
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that initiated in the area of Dutchtown Primary, Middle and High schools and quickly moved toward Airline Highway, according to an emergency notification from Ascension Parish Schools. "At the request of APSO, Prairieville Middle School went into lockdown as they...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer
Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson, who passed away Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends. He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Anderson...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville
An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
