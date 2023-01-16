BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the program for personal reasons, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hill was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers this season, also shooting 30.1% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. With Hill usually starting, LSU guards Cam Hayes and Justice Williams started alongside Adam Miller in the backcourt during LSU's matchup against Auburn on Wednesday.

