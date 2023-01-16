ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Deals: Bluetooth portable speaker only $11.19 (reg. $29.99) after coupon, Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container 2-pk set only $14.99 (50% off), Fire Tablets up to 43% off

 5 days ago
Amazon Deals: Hanes Men's Henley Long Sleeve Shirt only $9.86 (51% off), bento lunch container 2-pk only $14.99 (50% off), up to 75% off GAP clothing

Amazon has impressive deals including up to 75% off select GAP clothing for adults and kids, Hanes Men's Henley Long Sleeve Shirt for only $9.86 (51% off), Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Short Sleeve Tops 2 pack only $9.20 (46% off), slippers starting at $9.99 (up to 74% off), Amazon Essentials Men's Clothing up to 45% off, Bento Lunch Container 2-pk set for only $14.99 (50% off), Paper Mate, Elmer's & Sharpie products up to 69% off and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
Sunday coupon insert preview for Jan. 22

How many coupon inserts will there be in the Sunday paper this weekend on January 22, 2023?. None! There will be no coupon inserts in the Sunday paper this week. On weeks where there are coupon inserts, head to CouponsInTheNews.com for a preview each Friday of many of the specific coupons we should get. We may not receive all the same coupons on the list each week, but we will get many of the same ones.
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

