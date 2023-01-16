Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Ranking Top Eight Wide Receiver Duos Remaining in NFL Playoffs
Ranking top eight wide receiver duos remaining in NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Star receivers are in abundance as the NFL playoffs wind down. Eight teams are still fighting on as the divisional round begins this weekend, and in a playoff setting defined by the slimmest of margins, plenty of eyes will track the wideouts on the field.
Buccaneers Fire Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich After Playoff Exit
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa...
What Are Compensatory Draft Picks and Why Do NFL Teams Get Them?
What are compensatory draft picks and why do NFL teams get them? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and with that comes a slew of unique quirks and traditions for the three-day long event. In the leadup to the draft, teams will start...
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders Officially Open a First-Of-Its-Kind Sportsbook at FedEx Field
Commanders open first-of-its-kind sportsbook at FedEx Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera doesn't think the Commanders' unsolved ownership situation will affect the franchise's football operations, and in a Friday session with reporters, Team President Jason Wright expressed a similar viewpoint when discussing how the murkiness may impact his side of the organization.
