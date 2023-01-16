Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
WJCL
Multiple people hurt after truck crashes into a building on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash, where a truck barreled through a building on Ogeechee Road. Ogeechee Rd. between Elk and Silk roads is now re-opened. It happened at the Paleteria Michoacana shop, where a truck can be seen hanging...
WJCL
Troopers: 2 people killed after truck crashes into Ogeechee Road business overnight
Update 10 a.m.: Georgia State Patrol says two people have died due to the crash. GSP tells WJCL that troopers responded to the crash at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. "A Ford F-150 traveling north on GA 25 side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction. After impact, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a building off the west shoulder of GA 25.
wtoc.com
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 17, Chatham Co. Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 17. Northbound lanes of Highway 17 had to be shut down from Chief O.F. Love Road South to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol was also...
WJCL
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
WJCL
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
WJCL
Crews respond to car fire in Savannah; investigation underway to determine cause
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a car fire in the garage of an apartment complex off of Jones Street on Friday. It happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. at Garden on Jones, which is located across from Crystal Beer Parlor and Anita Deli. SFD said when...
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
GSP investigating crash, vehicle fire on Hwy 204 near Hwy 17 exit
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Hwy 204 at the Hwy 17 exit is now open. Previous story Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash and vehicle fire on Highway 204 at the Hwy 17 exit. Traffic on Abercorn Street is closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue. […]
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
wtoc.com
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
Statesboro police seeking witnesses in frat house battery investigation
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is searching for witnesses in an active investigation. On Jan. 13, officers and EMS responded to Olympic Boulevard for reports of an unconscious man. Witnesses at the scene told police the victim had been struck by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head […]
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
WSAV-TV
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
WJCL
Man arrested for attack near GSU fraternity house, Statesboro PD urges more witnesses to speak
STATESBORO, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is locked up in the Bulloch County Jail for reportedly attacking a man who was walking past a Georgia Southern University fraternity house. Statesboro Police Department investigators announced on Friday that officers arrested William Kroymann this week for the alleged incident that happened...
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being […]
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
WJCL
Murdaugh: Deadly boat crash, lawsuit, son's indictment preceded double homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Feb. 24, 2019 was the night that put the Murdaugh family back in the spotlight and forever changed the family of Mallory Beach. Investigators say Paul Murdaugh was driving a boat under the influence with five other teenagers onboard, including Beach, when he crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
Comments / 5