Google announced it has cut about 6% of its workforce, amounting to 12,000 jobs – the largest-ever round of layoffs at the company. This follows other recent job cuts at other tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Correspondent Michael George talks with experts about how the tech sector, unlike other parts of the economy, is being downsized after having gone on a pandemic hiring spree.

3 HOURS AGO