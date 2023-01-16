Read full article on original website
How the debt ceiling debate could impact your finances
The U.S. is expected to hit the debt ceiling on Thursday and trigger some emergency measures to avoid the risk of default. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green takes a look at how this may impact your finances.
Google slashes 12,000 jobs, as tech sector layoffs continue
Google announced it has cut about 6% of its workforce, amounting to 12,000 jobs – the largest-ever round of layoffs at the company. This follows other recent job cuts at other tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Correspondent Michael George talks with experts about how the tech sector, unlike other parts of the economy, is being downsized after having gone on a pandemic hiring spree.
Google axes 12,000 jobs amid major tech layoffs
Silicon Valley was hit with another round of layoffs on Friday as Google announced that it would be cutting 12,000 jobs. The move comes during the same week that Microsoft and Amazon also announced layoffs, and companies nationwide look at cost-cutting measures amid growing concerns about a pending recession. Janet Shamlian has more.
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit brought by Tesla investors
On Friday, Elon Musk appeared on the witness stand in federal court in San Francisco, testifying in a trial brought by Tesla investors. They say Musk's tweets in 2018 may have crashed the stock price of Tesla, leaving shareholders holding the bag. Musk told the jury, "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it …" Correspondent John Blackstone has the story.
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet in which Musk claimed he had "funding secured" resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court Friday.
Mystery divers rescued near Polish energy sites in the middle of the night offer dubious explanation, and vanish
Coast guards rescued three divers off the northern coast of Poland over the weekend whose dubious explanation of their night-time dive near critical energy infrastructure, along with their mysterious identities, has reportedly sparked a cross-agency investigation. The three men, who told authorities they were Spanish nationals, were rescued by lifeguards near the Polish coastal city of Gdansk on Saturday night after their small motorboat broke down and they couldn't return to shore.
What hitting the debt limit means for American households
The U.S. hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to enact "extraordinary measures" to delay a default. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill, and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger discusses what this could mean for the U.S. economy.
New aircraft design from NASA and Boeing could benefit passengers in the 2030s
WASHINGTON, DC. (CNN) --NASA and Boeing will work together on the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project to build, test and fly an emission-reducing single-aisle aircraft this decade, according to an announcement from the agency on Wednesday. "Since the beginning, NASA has been with you when you fly. NASA has dared to...
U.S. to crack down on organic food fraud
The USDA has released new guidelines for organic food labels in order to crack down on fraud and boost oversight amid a surge of popularity in the organic food market. Nikki Battiste has the details.
Markets climb to close out week despite debt ceiling concerns
Stocks climbed to close out the week after a tumultuous few days following the U.S. Treasury Department's announcement that the country has hit its debt ceiling. Javier David, a CBS News contributor and managing editor of business & markets at Axios, and J.D. Durkin, host of "The Street," joined CBS News to discuss.
U.S. launches pilot program to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
Washington — The State Department on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens and permanent residents to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world. The Biden administration initiative, called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a...
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending. In the past month alone tech companies have cut nearly 50,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. Google-parent Alphabet is the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 12,000 layoffs on Friday, or about 6% of its global workforce.
