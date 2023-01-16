ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd make unprecedented Davos move to lure billionaire takeover

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

Manchester United set up a storefront in the mountain resort town of Davos in Switzerland - leading to speculation they’re trying to lure in new buyers.

For the first time ever, the football club set up shop on the main street just as the World Economic Forum annual meeting began this week.

The sleek building branded with the yellow and red Manchester United logo stood out as economists, investors, celebrities, and political leaders plan to gather this week to discuss global issues.

Each year, companies rent out the ski shops that line the main road to market themselves to powerful business people attending the forum. Typically banks, tech companies, and governments are the ones to rent out spaces.

Manchester United's storefront marks the first time a sports team has been part of the main street.

Some noted the coincidental timing of the shop just as the football club announced in November they were looking for new strategies to “enhance the club’s growth" including new investments or a possible sale.

Although there has been no update since the initial press release, people online speculated that the Manchester United storefront is to bring in a potential buyer.

Manchester United spokesperson Ellie Norman told Reuters that their Davos lounge was "definitely not" aimed at attracting buyers and instead will be used to meet with existing clients and partners.

Norman added that the strategic review was an ongoing process and they "don't know the outcome."

The football club is expecting chief executive Richard Arndol and former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to host a nightcap on Tuesday featuring a "red devil cocktail" for guests.

Also expected to attend is Davos regular Avram Glazer, executive co-chairman of Manchester United and part of the Glazer Family, who owns the football club.

The Glazer family purchased the team in 2003 and has retained ownership ever since.

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson was chased through Davos for a solid minute by Sky News reporter

An opportunity to speak with Boris Johnson turned into a minute-long chase for a Sky News reporter at the World Economic Forum.In Davos, Switzerland, the former UK Prime Minister made an appearance Thursday morning to speak about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. His appearance led to questions from the press who pointed out that the current PM, Rishi Sunak did not appear at Davos. The World Economic Forum, also known as Davos, is an annual event where political leaders, business leaders, investors, celebrities, and more gather to discuss ongoing global issues. Davos is often criticized for its elitism.Sign up for our...
Indy100

Greta Thunberg dunks on Davos crowd's 'tough questions'

Greta Thunberg - the 20-year-old Swedish climate activist - has ventured to Davos, Switzerland to speak with leaders about the future of energy. The annual World Economic Forum is underway this week with political leaders, celebrities, business leaders, investors, and more gathering to discuss world issues. At the top of that is climate change. As a notable climate activist having just come off a protest where she was detained, Thunberg was invited. During a meeting with the International Energy Agency, she called on energy companies and financiers to stop using fossil fuels.But besides addressing climate change, Thunberg was also forced...
Indy100

Greta Thunberg rips into 'completely ridiculous' Cop28 decision

Not long after Qatar came under fire for its hosting of the World Cup despite its worrying human rights record, another Middle Eastern country is controversially hosting an event which some might say they aren’t particularly suitable for – and climate activist Greta Thunberg isn’t happy.The United Nations’ climate change conference, more commonly known as Cop, will have its 28th event at the end of the year, but the United Arab Emirates have decided the boss of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company Adnoc should be the conference’s president.Yes, really.So you can imagine why Thunberg is far from pleased with that,...
Indy100

Indy100

