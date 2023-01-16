Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — This weekend’s storm , which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.

A downed tree in the Golden Hill area on Jan. 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

In Golden Hill, a 60-70-foot tree fell from the golf course onto the street around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at Golf Course Drive and 28th Street, San Diego police said.

In Pacific Beach, a large tree crashed into powerlines in front of a residence, knocking out power to 2,100 units on Ingraham Street and Fortuna Avenue around 3:20 a.m., according to San Diego Fire & Rescue Department. No injuries were reported.

In Serra Mesa, several people were evacuated from their homes around 5:18 a.m. after a large pine tree fell onto the roof of a two-story apartment complex, authorities said. No injuries were reported there as well.

A tree collapsed onto a work van in La Jolla on Jan. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

On Sunday, a pine tree fell onto a man’s work van in La Jolla, smashing the vehicle’s roof and windshield, per SDFD. The downed tree blocked the 300 block of Playa Del Sur for several hours as crews worked to remove the debris.

