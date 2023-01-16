Man caught selling narcotics to undercover officers 4 times in 2 weeks

Cape Coral, FL - Police in Southwest Florida have arrested a man for selling drugs to an undercover officer four times during a two week span.

Cape Coral Police arrested 41-year-old Joel Seda after Seda sold an undercover officer crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine on four separate occasions, between December 21st to January 4th.

When police searched Seda's home, they found a ledger of drug sales, drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a scale and a baggie of white substance in Seda's toilet.

Police say Seda had attempted to flush some of the drugs down the drain before he was arrested.

Seda was charged with evidence tampering, resisting/obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Seda has a history of being arrested in Lee County and has been jailed on 26 different occasions.