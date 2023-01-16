Nicholas “Nicky” “Snooky” Aldarelli, 85, of Neptune City passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side.



Nicky was born at Fitkin Hospital, Neptune, NJ to Samuel and Margaret Aldarelli (nee Frady) in 1937. He grew up in Asbury Park and attended St. Rose High School, Belmar, and St. Peter’s College, Jersey City, and then joined the Army Reserves.



He always knew he would find himself in the kitchen. From the age of 9, he began working in his family’s restaurant, Mom’s Kitchen in Neptune, NJ. Mom’s Kitchen was opened in 1945 by his grandfather and grandmother, Nicholas and Letizia Aldarelli. He watched them make fresh raviolis, homemade sauces and the best tomato pies. He took over with his wife, Dolly after the passing of his grandparents and parents, and Mom’s Kitchen became a Jersey Shore landmark for over 60 years. If you ever ate at Mom’s Kitchen, it was the portrait of his grandmother, Letizia that hung in the dining room, that seemingly felt like she was watching you enjoy her legacy.



He met his wife Amelia “Dolly” Siciliano in 1959 and they were married in 1960. And in 1963, the joy of his life, his daughter, Carla was born.



When he was not making his famous raviolis or Italian ricotta cheesecake, you could find him sitting at the end of the bar talking to his customers or having them try an impromptu appetizer or dessert. Nicky enjoyed playing cards every Tuesday night with his lifelong friends as well as enjoying a round of golf every chance he could. He was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club for many years and then later Hollywood Country Club, Deal, NJ.



Nicky had a very strong faith in God. He was a communicant of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park, Ascension Church in Bradley Beach and later Holy Innocents Church in Neptune. He still acted as an altar server into his 80s.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Amelia (nee Siciliano), his daughter Carla Aldarelli of Neptune City, his nephews and nieces, Joseph Burst and his wife Berit of Howell, NJ, Michael Burst and Jackie Burst of Manasquan. Great nieces and nephews, Andrew & Jordi Burst, Alexandra & Noah Zingarelli, Joseph & Tara Burst, Kylie Burst and Zachary Burst.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 3-8pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 10:30am at Church of the Ascension, 501 Brinley Ave., Bradley Beach, NJ. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave, 3rd Floor, Room 320 New York, NY 10001.



To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .