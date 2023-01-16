Read full article on original website
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine
Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
An Open Letter to the Generous Woman Who Helped Someone in Need in Portland, Maine
Our wallets are hurting after the holiday season, prices of every basic need are skyrocketing at an alarming rate, and those in the unhoused population are spending their days in the freezing cold, rain, and snow. With the unhoused population rising in Portland, I notice people becoming immune to the...
Funtown Splashtown USA in Maine Announced Opening Date for 2023
Already thinking about the summer days that lay ahead? Well, Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, is a great way to spend those warm summer days. With attractions, a water park (Splashtown), food, and entertainment, Funtown Splashtown is fun for all ages. Luckily, we don't have to wait until the...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
New Beer for a Good Cause: Allagash Brew Co. Teams Up With Black-Owned Brewery
Portland’s very own award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in California for an epic project that you will want to be a part of. The partnered breweries have paired two of their popular beers for the ultimate tasting experience all while supporting an incredible initiative.
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
Augusta Civic Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary With A Party
One of the greatest, and often under-utilized, event and concert venues in Maine has got to be the Augusta Civic Center. For decades, until similar venues in Portland and Bangor were built, the Augusta Civic Center was the premiere concert venue in the State of Maine. In the 1970s, 1980s,...
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
A Kid From Cumberland, Maine, Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for. Either way, the feeling of accomplishment is one that warms your belly, puts a smile on your face, and makes you feel on top of the world.
Westbrook, Maine, Police Reveal the Hilarious and Delicious ‘Survival Kit’ They Received
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Stephen King, it's that things can get a little scary in towns like Westbrook, Maine. But the officers who patrol these mean streets can breathe just a little easier thanks to some brave boys and girls. After they were treated to...
A Maine Performing Arts Center Takes to the Stage for Stephen King’s Thriller, ‘Misery’
What, in my opinion, is one of the best Stephen King novels turned into a movie is going to be performed on stage in the very state where King wrote it. Stephen King's Misery is being presented at the Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish with four shows from January 26 to 29.
