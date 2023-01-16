ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia A. Fontayne While heaven has welcomed another angel, I have lost my mother, my best friend. Pat was a spirited soul, a bit of a rebel, really. She loved music, dancing and all the colors of life. My mom marched to the beat of her own drum and would always tell you what she truly thought, almost to fault. To me, her candor and honesty, her blissful naivete, revealed a true and tender heart without pretense or fraud. This was the sparkle of my Mamalu and the light that she brought to this world. A devout Catholic, Pat was born in Manhattan during the depression years and had been faced with challenges for much of her life. She was strong in faith and will, she had to be. Widowed at a young age, she raised four boys on her own. Being overwhelmed, with little support, and each of us boys further weighting her with our own issues, she was always there for all of us. She helped us in our times of need without a question or pause. She truly gave us unconditional love. Pat’s tenacity, brazenness, grit, gumption and moxie got her through 91 years in this world and made me, Mike and Gene, lucky to have called her mom. A day won’t pass, until my last, that I won’t think of her.

Her devoted, loving son, Anthony Lee Fontayne

O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com .

