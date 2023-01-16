Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cameron Herald
Cameron VFD Giveaway
The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department will be holding it’s annual $10,000 giveaway on Feb. 11 at Simon George Hall. Tickets are $125 and it gets two people in for food , drinks and music provided by South 77 Band. If you would like to purchase a ticket please contact any firefighter.
Cameron Herald
Master Gardeners Announce 2023 Class
The Little River Basin Master Gardener Association of Milam County is opening registration for the 2023 Master Gardener class. Classes will meet on Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 1. through mid-May in Cameron. The program offers a minimum of 50 hours of instruction, including field trips. The fee for the class is $175, which includes The Master Gardener Handbook valued at $100, cost of tours, and other amenities. Contact Michelle Van Meter at (713) 817-7645 or Monica Shiller at (254) 482-1575 if you are interested in taking the Master Gardener class or would like more information. The LRBMGA is a nonprofit association affiliated with the Milam County AgriLife Extension Service.
Lady Yoe get first district win
The Cameron Lady Yoe basketball team got their first district win of the year against the McGregor Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 13. Cameron won in a nailbiter 33-32. On Tuesday night, they tried for two consecutive wins against the Rockdale Lady Tigers. The Lady Yoe came up short, losing 43-34. Cameron started the game off well and went up 5-3. The Lady Yoe added on with a layup by Makayla Scott (44) for a 7-3 lead, which was soon followed with a three-pointer by Kaly White (3) for a score of 10-5. The first quarter ended with Cameron leading 10-7. The Lady...
Cameron Herald
St Paul BBQ fundraiser planned
St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Thorndale will hold its annual BBQ brisket dinner and live auction fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Thorndale Fireman’s Hall on FM 486 North. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with dine-in plates to be purchased at...
Comments / 0