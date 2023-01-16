The Cameron Lady Yoe basketball team got their first district win of the year against the McGregor Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 13. Cameron won in a nailbiter 33-32. On Tuesday night, they tried for two consecutive wins against the Rockdale Lady Tigers. The Lady Yoe came up short, losing 43-34. Cameron started the game off well and went up 5-3. The Lady Yoe added on with a layup by Makayla Scott (44) for a 7-3 lead, which was soon followed with a three-pointer by Kaly White (3) for a score of 10-5. The first quarter ended with Cameron leading 10-7. The Lady...

CAMERON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO