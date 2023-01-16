ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio State Lands Ex-Oregon State QB Gebbia From Transfer Portal

The 2023 season will mark the quarterback’s seventh year in college football. Oregon State transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia officially announced his move to Ohio State on Wednesday. The super senior began his career at Nebraska in 2017, then transferred to Oregon State, where he spent the last four seasons...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Player Props to Target

We’ve got three props we like in the third meeting between these NFC East rivals. The Giants and Eagles will battle for the third time this season when they meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC divisional playoff game. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, in Weeks 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cowboys Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher’s Struggles

Maher made history in Dallas’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers by missing four extra point attempts. A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets.
DALLAS, TX

