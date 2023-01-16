Read full article on original website
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Allrecipes.com
Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice
The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
NYC bodegas padlock laundry detergent as shoplifting scourge hits new low
They’re joining the chain gang. Desperate Bronx grocers are cracking down on serial thieves by slipping steel chains through the handles of laundry detergent bottles and securing them with padlocks — a new low in the shoplifting scourge across the Big Apple. “I put the detergent in jail,” lamented Jose Dario Collado, owner of Yankee Food Deli in University Heights, which began locking up $27.99 bottles of Tide and $12.99 containers of Dreft because thieves were cleaning up — to the tune of at least $1,000 a month in detergent alone. “Before the pandemic, New York was the best. Now, I don’t...
School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old shooting teacher
Staff at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher have recalled requests for help the teacher made about the student that were reportedly ignored and incidents preceding the shooting that raised concerns about the boy’s behavior. The Washington Post reported Saturday that educators at the school said the teacher, Abigail Zwerner, repeatedly…
