Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs’ list of inactives doesn’t carries no surprises for Saturday’s playoff game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0