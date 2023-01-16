Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
papreplive.com
Back on the basketball court, Lincoln Sharpe a difference maker for Plymouth Whitemarsh
WILLOW GROVE >> Plymouth Whitemarsh coach Jim Donofrio received a text last summer that could end up being a deciding factor in how the next couple of months go for the Colonials. Senior Lincoln Sharpe reached out asking if he could come back to the basketball team. He played JV...
papreplive.com
Maue helps Souderton hold off Council Rock South, snap 4-game skid
FRANCONIA >> Aiden Maue has been working to assert himself more in the Souderton boys basketball team’s offense. “I haven’t always been a scorer,” the junior said. “I think I just thought of myself as more of a defense player. I’ve been trying to get more shots up, better shots, just play smarter.”
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Jan. 19): Lansdale Catholic cruises past Archbishop Ryan for 7th straight win
Lansdale Catholic 75, Archbishop Ryan 29 >> Gabby Casey led Lansdale Catholic with 22 points as the Crusaders won their seventh in a row Thursday night to stay unbeaten in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Nadia Yemola and Jaida Helm each scored 14 points while Sanyiah Littlejohn finished with 13 points...
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball: Banks, Academy Park have just enough energy to nip Penn Wood
LANSDOWNE — Neither Semaji Young nor Emani Banks overstated the importance of Thursday’s 46-43 victory at Penn Wood. After all, it’s only one game in a long season. But it was hard for Academy Park’s star players not to be thrilled with the result. “It was...
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Chichester’s gym empties before Chester leaves it all on floor in OT win
UPPER CHICHESTER — It had been many years since Chichester High School’s gymnasium saw a turn-them-away-at-the-door crowd for a boys basketball game. None of those fans, though, were still inside by the end of a befuddling and beguiling roller-coaster ride – even by Del Val League standards.
papreplive.com
Great Valley-Phoenixville boys hockey starts hot, fends off rally from Owen J. Roberts to take first place in Pioneer
OAKS >> Ryan Jasudowich recalled the sting of being bounced from the postseason last year. The senior Great Valley-Phoenixville forward had his season come to an end in the Inter County Scholastic Hockey League semifinals last winter at the hands of Owen J. Roberts. On Friday, the co-op punched back.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball Notebook: Springfield’s impressive, but facing uphill battle
The high school basketball season is so comparatively brief that sometimes the luck of the injury draw plays an outsized role. So it is this season at Marple Newtown. The Tigers’ route to an 8-6 record tracks nicely with who has and has not been available to play. A...
papreplive.com
Coatesville win at Downingtown West creates logjam at top of standings
DOWNINGTOWN >> Any team attempting to close in on a Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball crown would be well advised to knock out Coatesville whenever you ever get the chance. Downingtown West had that chance, essentially, on Thursday and couldn’t do it. The visiting Red Raiders scored 14 of...
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: WC East oulasts Downingtown East in girls basketball
Makyla Kushner had 10 points as West Chester East pulled out a 38-32 Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball victory Tuesday. Annie Kerns added nine points along with Lauren Horan. Ari Smuda and Charlotte Aldridge led the Cougars with 12 points apiece. WC East: Kubasko 2 0-0 5; Kerns 3...
papreplive.com
North Penn’s Reyes comes through with pin in tight contest with CB West
TOWAMENCIN >> It was simple for Angel Reyes. With the North Penn wrestling team trailing Central Bucks West by four points entering the final match of Wednesday night’s SOL Colonial Division dual meet, Reyes had to come through in the clutch. “I knew what I had to do for...
papreplive.com
Boyertown rallies from 12 down to top Pope John Paul II, 46-43
BOYERTOWN >> The Boyertown girls played like a whole different basketball team in the second half on Thursday night and rallied from 12 points down for a 46-43 win over Pope John Paul II in a Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover game. Madelyn Weaver led the comeback for the host Bears...
Comments / 0