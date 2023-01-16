ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maue helps Souderton hold off Council Rock South, snap 4-game skid

FRANCONIA >> Aiden Maue has been working to assert himself more in the Souderton boys basketball team’s offense. “I haven’t always been a scorer,” the junior said. “I think I just thought of myself as more of a defense player. I’ve been trying to get more shots up, better shots, just play smarter.”
DLN Roundup: WC East oulasts Downingtown East in girls basketball

Makyla Kushner had 10 points as West Chester East pulled out a 38-32 Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball victory Tuesday. Annie Kerns added nine points along with Lauren Horan. Ari Smuda and Charlotte Aldridge led the Cougars with 12 points apiece. WC East: Kubasko 2 0-0 5; Kerns 3...
North Penn’s Reyes comes through with pin in tight contest with CB West

TOWAMENCIN >> It was simple for Angel Reyes. With the North Penn wrestling team trailing Central Bucks West by four points entering the final match of Wednesday night’s SOL Colonial Division dual meet, Reyes had to come through in the clutch. “I knew what I had to do for...
Boyertown rallies from 12 down to top Pope John Paul II, 46-43

BOYERTOWN >> The Boyertown girls played like a whole different basketball team in the second half on Thursday night and rallied from 12 points down for a 46-43 win over Pope John Paul II in a Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover game. Madelyn Weaver led the comeback for the host Bears...
