A Mitchell woman who stole a dog from a Mitchell business last year pleaded guilty to grand theft and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence. 21-year old Calice (cuh-leese) Archambault’s conviction will be sealed as long as she obeys all laws and does not commit another felony. She was also placed on probation for two years. In March of 2022, Archambault entered Ed’s Pet World in downtown Mitchell, went to an open kennel, and took a puppy, placing the animal under her jacket. Archambault and the puppy, which was valued at nearly $1500, were located at a Mitchell residence. The dog was returned to the store, and Archambault was arrested. She was given credit for 307 days served in jail.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO