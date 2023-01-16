Read full article on original website
DWU named as Teach-Out partner with Presentation College
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University has announced that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College, becoming a South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation announced earlier this week that it will close operations at the end of the 2023 summer term. A Teach-Out is an arrangement...
Mitchell’s Magnuson honored at Governor’s Conference on Tourism
A longtime Corn Palace employee was honored at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism on Thursday. Troy Magnuson won the 2023 Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award. The award recognizes individuals who provide remarkable customer service and demonstrate an outstanding spirit of hospitality, warmth, and genuine kindness to visitors. Magnuson has worked at the Corn Palace for 38 years. The awards ceremony was held at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre.
Tabor man sentenced for wire fraud in defrauding of churches
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced today that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier has sentenced a Tabor, South Dakota, man convicted of Wire Fraud. The. sentencing took place on January 17, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Steven Joseph Bares, age 53, was sentenced to 21 months in...
Mitchell woman who stole dog from Mitchell business sentenced to probation
A Mitchell woman who stole a dog from a Mitchell business last year pleaded guilty to grand theft and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence. 21-year old Calice (cuh-leese) Archambault’s conviction will be sealed as long as she obeys all laws and does not commit another felony. She was also placed on probation for two years. In March of 2022, Archambault entered Ed’s Pet World in downtown Mitchell, went to an open kennel, and took a puppy, placing the animal under her jacket. Archambault and the puppy, which was valued at nearly $1500, were located at a Mitchell residence. The dog was returned to the store, and Archambault was arrested. She was given credit for 307 days served in jail.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
A former Sioux Falls police officer convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week. 29-year old Luke Schauer will also be on five years of supervised release following his sentence. Schauer was indicted in February of last year and pleaded guilty in September.
