Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
June Jaycox
June Jaycox was born in New York and has been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 1954, having moved there after graduating college. She met her husband, Bob Jaycox, while both were volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theater building and painting the backdrop sets. June was an art teacher and taught elementary-aged children in the Marion County Florida School System. She loved playing the organ, painting, quilting, sewing, and taking care of her beautiful flowers.
Kenneth Edward DiLello
Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
Emary Joyce Hampton Scott
Emary Joyce Hampton Scott passed away Jan. 10, 2023. She was born June 30, 1949, in Hawthorne, FL to the late Charles E. Hampton, Sr. and Mamie Ruth Hampton. She received her education in the Putnam County Schools of Putnam County, graduating from Central Academy High Palatka, FL class of 1967.
Darrell Collins
Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
Sunrise At Opening Bell Farms In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunrise over Opening Bell Farms in Ocala. Thanks to Ellie Peterson and Valerie Kalderon for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February
An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
Marion County’s monthly kayaking event heads to Silver River in February
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly “Kayak & Koffee” program will take paddlers to the Silver River on Friday, February 10. At 7:45 a.m. on the day of the event, all participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala). After enjoying coffee and light refreshments, transportation will be provided to Ray Wayside Park in Silver Springs.
Silver Springs man with prior battery convictions accused of punching woman in face
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man with two prior felony battery convictions was arrested after a woman claimed that he punched her in the face during an argument that became physical. On Monday, January 16, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical...
Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre
The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver
A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
Security guard accused of raping teen girl at Ocala movie theater
A 31-year-old armed security guard was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a teenage girl accused him of raping her at a local movie theater. On Sunday, January 15, OPD was notified of a sexual battery incident that had allegedly occurred the night before at the Regal Hollywood 16 movie theater located at 2801 SW 27th Avenue. According to the police department, officers were informed that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually battered by an armed security guard who was working at the movie theater.
Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer
A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
Marion County school bus carrying 25 students involved in crash on SE 55th Avenue Road
A Marion County school bus carrying 25 students and one aide was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. Prior to the accident, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was stopped in the driveway of a residence in the 12400 block of SE 55th Avenue Road in Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch As Seen From Belleview
Here’s a shot of last Sunday’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch as seen from a backyard in Belleview. Thanks to Kathleen Coyne for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Summerfield
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: “Carly has been located in another county and is safe. Thank you for sharing.”) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her Summerfield residence on December 10, 2022.
Discovery Center to host Engineering Day event for children on March 4
The Discovery Center, in partnership with the Florida Engineering Society and Ocala Electric Utility, will host Engineering Day on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On the day of the event, children between the ages of 5 and 15 will get to plan, build, test, and compete in specialized challenges alongside professionals in the engineering field. A free pizza lunch will also be provided to all attendees.
