Milwaukee, WI

What's Trending in Fashion This Week

Erin Juzenas of Shop Privy says refresh your closet with our active and athleisure apparel! Now is a great time to add these pieces to your wardrobe. Whether your New Year’s resolution is being more active, or you just want to be comfy during these cold months of the year, Shop Privy has you covered.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Some Signs You Are Wearing The Wrong Foundation

Your foundation is a canvas for the rest of your makeup look. An estimated 80% of women are wearing the wrong foundation formula or shade! This is partially due to picking out foundation online or in stores with unbalanced lighting. Merle Norman Studio Owner, Renee Hitt is back to share some signs you may be wearing the wrong foundation.
GRAFTON, WI

