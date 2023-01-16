Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Related
Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
glensidelocal.com
Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington
Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
Bucks Felon Sentenced For Strangling, Beating Girlfriend
A Bucks County convict is going back to prison for beating, strangling, and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has announced. Qadir Jones, a 31-year-old Doylestown resident, previously pleaded guilty in November to simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and related charges stemming from a domestic incident early last year, the DA said.
phillyvoice.com
Levittown man allegedly paid off $120,000 gambling debt by stealing from his employer, prosecutors say
A former supervisor at Radwell International allegedly stole more than $866,000 in specialized goods made by the South Jersey manufacturing firm and sold them independently, Burlington County prosecutors said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Bucks County, allegedly used the money to pay off more than $120,000 in gambling debt and...
Assault reported on Lehigh student was not racially motivated, probe finds
An assault reported last fall near Lehigh University was not racially motivated as originally feared, school officials said Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, the incident was determined not to be a racially motivated assault,” Lehigh President Joseph Helble said in an update to the campus community. “However, there was a physical altercation in which racist language was directed at the student who reported the incident to the police.
Main Line Media News
Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect
NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate
The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PA Man Stole $867K From Willingboro Employer, Spent It On Sports Gambling, Cars: Prosecutor
A Bucks County, PA, man has been charged with stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer, authorities said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, PA, surrendered Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly, said Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. The investigation revealed that Myslinski used...
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
Woman accused of killing parents in Jenkintown placed on leave from job as Catholic school teacher
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Verity Beck has been placed on administrative leave from her job at a local Catholic school.
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
Police release new details about Jenkintown double murder
When officers breeched the door and made their way inside, Verity Beck walked down the steps with her hands raised. "She just confirmed that her parents were deceased and she was concerned about her cats and dogs. They were the only words that she uttered," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.
36-year-old gets 20 years in prison for fentanyl-related death of Hunterdon County man
A 36-year-old Monroe County man was sentenced to 240 months in prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in death and 188 months for a drug trafficking conspiracy case, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Matthew Luce, of Effort, will serve both sentences at the same time....
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2