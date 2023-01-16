ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WBRE

Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington

Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
WILLOW GROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Felon Sentenced For Strangling, Beating Girlfriend

A Bucks County convict is going back to prison for beating, strangling, and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has announced. Qadir Jones, a 31-year-old Doylestown resident, previously pleaded guilty in November to simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and related charges stemming from a domestic incident early last year, the DA said.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Assault reported on Lehigh student was not racially motivated, probe finds

An assault reported last fall near Lehigh University was not racially motivated as originally feared, school officials said Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, the incident was determined not to be a racially motivated assault,” Lehigh President Joseph Helble said in an update to the campus community. “However, there was a physical altercation in which racist language was directed at the student who reported the incident to the police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Main Line Media News

Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect

NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate

The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
PITTSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
