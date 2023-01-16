ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arimo, ID

Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
POCATELLO, ID
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record

It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
POCATELLO, ID
TWIN FALLS, ID
ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase

POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
POCATELLO, ID
Country star Chris Janson to perform in eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Chris Janson will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, March 24. Chris Janson is a “live legacy in the making,” according to Rolling Stone. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and Grand Ole Opry member.
FORT HALL, ID

