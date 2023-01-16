Read full article on original website
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition
A crash in Cache County Thursday afternoon between a train and a pickup truck left one driver in critical condition.
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle
BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County
ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Float the freezing river at Lava Hot Springs’ Fire and Ice Winterfest
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — If you have ever wanted to float an icy river, the perfect opportunity is just around the corner. This year’s Lava Hot Springs Fire and Ice Winterfest is set for the weekend of Feb. 3 and 4. The event features chili tasting, a penguin...
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase
POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player
ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
Country star Chris Janson to perform in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Chris Janson will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, March 24. Chris Janson is a “live legacy in the making,” according to Rolling Stone. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and Grand Ole Opry member.
