Miss Dolly Jane is a sweet, big girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 2 1/2-year-old lab mix named Dolly Jane. Dolly was in a home with children, and the family could no longer care for her. She is a happy girl and is very treat-motivated. She is housetrained, and she sits and shakes. She delightful dog with a lot of energy. Whoever adopts her will be required to have a fence because she likes to go visit neighbors!

If you are interested in adopting Dolly Jane, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.

