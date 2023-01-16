ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406tcf_0kGPJBo200

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues.

Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to consider bills filed in their own chamber. Bills that survive will then face a Feb. 9 deadline for consideration in the full House or Senate. Then the two chambers will exchange bills for more work.

Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process

Legislators face deadlines later in the session for bills dealing with budgets, taxes and borrowing.

Here’s a look at some of the general bills:

HOSPITALS — Multiple bills seek to help financially struggling hospitals by creating grant programs or tax credits.

MEDICAID — Multiple bills seek expansion of Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance. A 2010 federal health care law allowed expansion, and Mississippi is among 11 states that have not taken the option. Other bills — including House Bill 426, which has bipartisan support — would allow extension of Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year after a woman has given birth.

INITIATIVES — Multiple resolutions would revive a process for people to circulate petitions to put issues on the statewide ballot. Mississippi had an initiative process for decades, but the state Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the process was invalid because it required an equal number of signatures from five congressional districts and the state had dropped to four districts after the 2000 Census.

EARLY VOTING — Multiple bills would allow people to cast ballots before Election Day. Mississippi currently allows early voting for people who will be out of town on Election Day and for those who have a disability or are 65 or older.

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS — House Bill 342, by Democratic Rep. Jeffery Harness of Fayette, would automatically restore voting rights to any person who has completed a sentence for conviction on a disenfranchising crime. The current process for restoration of voting rights is for a person to seek permission of legislators and the governor, and only a few people have received this permission in recent years.

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

PREGNANCY CENTER TAX CREDITS — House Bill 468 would expand tax credits for people or businesses that donate money to crisis pregnancy centers, which try to dissuade women from having abortions and provide supplies such as diapers and baby clothing. A law enacted in 2022 allowed up to $3.5 million in these tax credits. House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, sponsored this year’s bill, which would allow up to $10 million in credits statewide.

PREGNANT WORKERS — Senate Bill 2114, by Democratic Sen. Angela Turner Ford of West Point, would require employers to make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who are pregnant or recovering from childbirth, such as more frequent breaks, temporary transfer to a less strenuous or hazardous position or non-bathroom space for expressing breast milk.

GENDER REASSIGNMENT — House Bill 456, by Republican Rep. Steve Massengill of Hickory Flat, would authorize child abuse charges against any parent who consents to or helps a child take puberty suppressing drugs or who allows a child to undergo medical procedures for gender reassignment; an exception would be allowed for drugs or surgery for an intersex child born without clear male or female physical characteristics.

U.S. CAPITOL STATUES — Senate Bill 2005, by Sen. John Horhn of Jackson, would create a commission to consider which two historical figures Mississippi should honor with statues inside the U.S. Capitol. Since 1931, the state’s statues have been Confederate president Jefferson Davis and James Zachariah George, a slave owner who signed the Mississippi declaration of secession before the Civil War and who later pushed to disenfranchise Black people as part of the state’s 1890 constitutional convention and then served in the U.S. Senate. House Concurrent Resolution 12, by Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez, would replace the existing statues with figures of Hiram Revels, who in 1870 became the first Black person to serve in the U.S. Senate; and civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. House Concurrent Resolution 13, by Democratic Rep. Earle Banks of Jackson, would replace the Davis statue with one of either B.B. King or Elvis Presley.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Attorneys drop hints that feds are eyeing former Gov. Phil Bryant in welfare investigation

Perpetrators in the Mississippi welfare scandal lawsuit are cooperating with federal prosecutors.  High-profile officials confirm that a federal investigation into the misspending continues. Top defendants in the civil case have implored state prosecutors to pursue their boss, former Gov. Phil Bryant, who they say was responsible for much of the scandal. But federal prosecutors are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC nurse talks Mississippi healthcare proposals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, the Mississippi Senate unveiled proposals for healthcare legislation. The state health officer, Dr. Dan Edney, told legislators in November that 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Mississippi has a large number of uninsured residents, and health care facilities have faced rising expenses during the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi House OKs ban on minors’ gender-confirming care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House voted Thursday to ban gender-confirming care for minors, joining about a dozen other conservative states in trying to restrict health care access for young transgender people. Republican Rep. Nick Bain said in response to Democrats’ questions during a debate that he knows no examples of such surgeries being […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Advocate wants change to Mississippi parole laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last year, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law Senate Bill 2795. The law opens up more possibilities for inmates to receive parole. Pauline Rogers has dedicated the last 35 years of her life successfully transitioning incarcerated women. Her RECH foundation has provided housing and reintegration services. It’s the longest re-entry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law

A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Freeman appointed first director of Mississippi Cyber Unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) created a new Cyber Unit within the department. Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the unit will be lead by Bobby Freeman, who was appointed as its first director. “I am looking forward to serving the people of Mississippi as the Cyber Director for the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Poll: Grocery tax cut more popular than income tax cut

More Mississippians would prefer not to pay the 7% sales tax on groceries than not to pay the state income tax, according to a recent poll from Mississippi Today/Siena College. The poll, conducted Jan. 3-8, found 68% of respondents favor suspending the grocery tax, while 24% oppose ending the grocery tax. “The cost of food […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy launches new child savings account program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit.  Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 20-22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy