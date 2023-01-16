ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Which States have the best commute?

By Steve Ted Mornings
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

Kansas generally does well in these lists, and scores inside the top 10 this year. Ted and Jad go through the results of a WalletHub survey, then discuss recession proof jobs with Moneytracker Don Grant.

Source: WalletHub

KANSAS STATE
