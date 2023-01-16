ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, KS

Two dead after house fire in Reno County

By Knss Staff
 5 days ago

Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Broadway St. for a structure fire just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival crews were told that two people might still be in the home. Crews made entry into the home, and were able to locate the two unresponsive people, and remove them from the burning home. Attempts were made to revive both victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control around 1 a.m. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and ATF conducted an investigation. The cause of the fire is still undetermined but not considered suspicious

