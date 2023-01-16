Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
Elite Metropolitan police officer David Carrick revealed as serial rapist
Carrick, 48, carried out 85 serious offences over 17 years, despite force being told repeatedly of allegations
Euston shooting was outside funeral for mother and daughter who died 25 days apart
A shooting that left a seven year-old girl in a critical condition took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending the service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Says He Would Do It Again: Report
A man who was filmed spraying a homeless woman with a hose in San Francisco while ordering her to move later claimed he has no regrets—and that he’d do it all again if given the chance. The footage of Collier Gwin spraying the unidentified woman hit social media on Monday, with viewers quickly expressing outrage and disbelief. Bystander video shows the woman sitting on the ground in front of a business–the Barbarossa Lounge–yelling at the man as he tells her to go away. “In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move,” Gwin, who owns an...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police
Police have said a Las Vegas man forced another man to either overdose on fentanyl or be killed.
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Teenager, 17, accidentally pocket dials 911 while playing tactical shooter video game
Armed officers in Kentucky responded to a 911 call of a 17-year-old - who admitted to killing two people - only to find the call was an 'accidental butt dial' while he'd been playing a video game.
Would-be robber slips on ice and hits head while trying to flee scene
A would-be robber in Georgia is going viral after he slipped on ice and hit his head while he was attempting to run away from the scene of his failed crime in a moment reminiscent of Home Alone.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
