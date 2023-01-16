Junior Day season has arrived for Virginia Tech with the Hokies having a pair of Junior Days scheduled for the next two weeks with the first coming on Monday, January 23rd. Now you may be surprised like I was when you heard that Tech was doing a Junior Day on a Monday, but it's a move to take advantage of the fact that the Hokies can show off Hokie Nation as Virginia Tech men's basketball has a Big Monday showdown with Duke inside Cassell Coliseum.

