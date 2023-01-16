ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Talented Recruits Set to Visit Virginia Tech for "Big Dawg" Junior Day

Junior Day season has arrived for Virginia Tech with the Hokies having a pair of Junior Days scheduled for the next two weeks with the first coming on Monday, January 23rd. Now you may be surprised like I was when you heard that Tech was doing a Junior Day on a Monday, but it's a move to take advantage of the fact that the Hokies can show off Hokie Nation as Virginia Tech men's basketball has a Big Monday showdown with Duke inside Cassell Coliseum.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #19 Clemson

Hunter Cattoor's return saw Virginia Tech put together one of their best offensive games in a while in terms of efficiency, but their defense struggled on their way to their sixth-straight loss 78-68 at #10 Virginia. Now, the Hokies are once again on the road looking to end their losing streak along with avenge a loss from earlier in this losing streak at #19 Clemson, the ACC leaders at 7-1 in the conference.
CLEMSON, SC
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Continues Heavily Recruiting Three-Star LB Chris Cole

Three-star LB Chris Cole out of in-state powerhouse Salem HS in Salem, VA under 40 minutes away from VT continues to be one of Virginia Tech's top linebacker targets in the 2024 class. Cole recently told us that the Hokies are the school recruiting him the hardest adding that he...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Key Matchups for #8 Virginia Tech Wrestling vs #5 NC State

One of collegiate wrestling great rivalries resumes tonight as the #8 Vitginia Tech Hokies host the#5 NC State Wolfpack. Though this dual meet comes on the opening night of ACC dual meet season, it's pretty clear that once again, tonight will decide who wins the ACC dual meet title. On...
RALEIGH, NC
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Falls at #10 Virginia 78-68 for Sixth-Straight Loss

While the loss of Rodney Rice indefinitely with a broken finger was disappointing to hear pregame, there was plenty of excitement when it was officially announced that Hunter Cattoor was back and starting for Virginia Tech. Given the Hokies' offensive struggles during their five-game losing streak, his return came at just the right time before a tough road game at #10 Virginia that presented an opportunity for Tech to turn around their season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG/SG Rodney Rice Out Indefinitely With Broken Finger

After finally making his collegiate debut against Syracuse following an ankle/leg injury that kept him out prior to that, Rodney Rice has suffered a broken finger on his right hand and is out indefinitely as announced by Virginia Tech. This is brutal news for Rice and the Hokies as he...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Daily South

Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless

In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF- 7News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
BECKLEY, WV
btw21.com

"Disturbances broken up" at Martinsville basketball game, police chief says

MARTINSVILLE, VA – During the varsity boys’ basketball game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at Martinsville Middle School, student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. This ultimately sparked chaos and game spectators rushed to the court. “There were a couple of disturbances broken up involving a couple of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

In the line of fire

The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
BECKLEY, WV

