Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Talented Recruits Set to Visit Virginia Tech for "Big Dawg" Junior Day
Junior Day season has arrived for Virginia Tech with the Hokies having a pair of Junior Days scheduled for the next two weeks with the first coming on Monday, January 23rd. Now you may be surprised like I was when you heard that Tech was doing a Junior Day on a Monday, but it's a move to take advantage of the fact that the Hokies can show off Hokie Nation as Virginia Tech men's basketball has a Big Monday showdown with Duke inside Cassell Coliseum.
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #19 Clemson
Hunter Cattoor's return saw Virginia Tech put together one of their best offensive games in a while in terms of efficiency, but their defense struggled on their way to their sixth-straight loss 78-68 at #10 Virginia. Now, the Hokies are once again on the road looking to end their losing streak along with avenge a loss from earlier in this losing streak at #19 Clemson, the ACC leaders at 7-1 in the conference.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Continues Heavily Recruiting Three-Star LB Chris Cole
Three-star LB Chris Cole out of in-state powerhouse Salem HS in Salem, VA under 40 minutes away from VT continues to be one of Virginia Tech's top linebacker targets in the 2024 class. Cole recently told us that the Hokies are the school recruiting him the hardest adding that he...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Four Standing Out for 2024 DL Xavier Gilliam Following Recent Offer
Virginia Tech has sent out their fair share of new offers this week including one to 2024 DE Xavier Gilliam out of Wilde Lake HS in Columbia, MD. He had this to say about his reaction to receiving a VT offer. "I was surprised and excited. had been talking to...
techlunchpail.com
Key Matchups for #8 Virginia Tech Wrestling vs #5 NC State
One of collegiate wrestling great rivalries resumes tonight as the #8 Vitginia Tech Hokies host the#5 NC State Wolfpack. Though this dual meet comes on the opening night of ACC dual meet season, it's pretty clear that once again, tonight will decide who wins the ACC dual meet title. On...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Falls at #10 Virginia 78-68 for Sixth-Straight Loss
While the loss of Rodney Rice indefinitely with a broken finger was disappointing to hear pregame, there was plenty of excitement when it was officially announced that Hunter Cattoor was back and starting for Virginia Tech. Given the Hokies' offensive struggles during their five-game losing streak, his return came at just the right time before a tough road game at #10 Virginia that presented an opportunity for Tech to turn around their season.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech PG/SG Rodney Rice Out Indefinitely With Broken Finger
After finally making his collegiate debut against Syracuse following an ankle/leg injury that kept him out prior to that, Rodney Rice has suffered a broken finger on his right hand and is out indefinitely as announced by Virginia Tech. This is brutal news for Rice and the Hokies as he...
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
btw21.com
"Disturbances broken up" at Martinsville basketball game, police chief says
MARTINSVILLE, VA – During the varsity boys’ basketball game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at Martinsville Middle School, student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. This ultimately sparked chaos and game spectators rushed to the court. “There were a couple of disturbances broken up involving a couple of...
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
Thief throws rock through door of beloved gaming establishment, steals register
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tragedy befell a locally owned Beckley business Wednesday when an individual illegally made entry into the Dragon’s Den on North Eisenhower Drive, shattering a glass door and stealing the cash register in the process. The local shop – known for its selection of games,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
pmg-va.com
In the line of fire
The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
Medical providers say response to Southern Regional Jail was a team effort
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The director of operations at JanCare Ambulance said multiple agencies worked together on Sunday night to get care for seven inmates who reportedly overdosed at Southern Regional Jail. Jail medical staff gave initial treatment to the inmates, then made a series of calls to Raleigh County 911 over a two-and-a-half hour […]
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
