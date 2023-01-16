Read full article on original website
'Hello Tomorrow!': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
The dramedy, in many ways, is a "super-genre" that allows us to enjoy the best of both worlds. However, finding the ideal balance between drama and comedy though is not as easy as it seems. But the genre has steadily gained popularity in the era of streaming when viewers are looking for the best value. From Prime Video’s Fleabag to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, the genre is rife with great examples. Apple TV+ isn’t far behind either, with the service being associated with one of the most celebrated dramedies of all time, Ted Lasso. Following in the award-winning show's footsteps, the streaming service is all set to introduce a new science fiction dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!.
'Kraven the Hunter': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff
What Do We Know About the Plot of Kraven the Hunter?. Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven, a classic Spider-Man villain, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and a founding member of the Sinister Six, was teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). In Marvel Comics, Kraven is depicted as a Russian nobleman whose family was compelled to immigrate to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. Kraven became an obsessive big game hunter and, after mastering the sport, made Spider-Man his target in an effort to establish himself as the world's best hunter. In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb indicated an interest in seeing the character in a movie.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Cate Blanchett Oscar Hopeful ‘Tár’ To Debut On Peacock This Month
Renowned actress Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards and a total of seven nominations. Now, after her performance in Tár, she will undoubtedly get her eighth nomination on Tuesday when they are announced. Blanchett is also currently the front-runner to take home her third Oscar on March 12...
All of Disney's 2023 Live-Action Adaptations, Ranked Least to Most Anticipated
Disney’s influence on the entertainment industry has not softened, and the content they are releasing grows each and every year. Now that 2023 is in full swing, they’re beginning to really advertise for the exciting new projects that are coming to both big and small screens. A trend...
First 'Extrapolations' Images Reveal a Star-Studded Drama With Meryl Streep and More
It's rare that a TV drama is able to boast about appearances from so many of Hollywood's elite but Extrapolations can confidently do just that. The powerhouse cast includes the likes of Don't Look Up actress Meryl Streep, Spider-Man sensation Tobey Maguire, Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, Zack Snyder's Justice League actress Diane Lane, Game of Thrones hero Kit Harrington and Black-ish's Yara Shahidi - to name just a few. Unsurprisingly, a line-up like that has already garnered mass interest in the show and after many conversations around it a release date of Friday, March 17, 2023 has finally been set. The show is slated to premiere with the first three episodes and then a new episode every week after that until the penultimate weekend in April.
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
‘Missing’ Filmmakers Confirm the Alien Invasion Subplot Continues
If you watched 2018’s thriller movie Searching, you know that—much like in real life—there was a lot of stuff going on on-screen during the story. Not only because that's where movies are watched, but also because the movie itself features screens throughout from beginning to end. The story has a desperate father going through every possible device in order to find clues that might reveal the whereabouts of his missing daughter. However, as Collider sat down to talk to Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, the writers who came up with the story for Searching’s spiritual sequel Missing, as well as screenwriters and directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, they revealed that we might have missed more than we think the first time around.
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
How 'The Last Of Us' Ranks Against Video Game Shows & Movies
In a television adaptation market saturated by Netflix and a movie market slammed with box office flops, HBO Max exploded onto the video game TV scene Sunday with The Last of Us. Highly anticipated, the first episode did not disappoint with the streaming giant scoring its second-largest debut in the last ten years. Time and time again, video gamers have campaigned for their favorites to find a home with the right script-to-screen combination. As audiences chomp at the bit for more, critics run in the other direction.
How to Watch 'That '90s Show': Where to Stream the Spinoff Series
Welcome back to Point Place! After eight seasons on the air, from 1998 to 2006, That '70s Show wrapped and continued to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of those that grew up watching the sitcom. Years later, cast members from the series decided to return to their memorable roles in a revival project entitled That '90s Show. No, it won't be related to That '80s Show, an unsuccessful spinoff that came out in 2002. Instead, the latest sitcom will continue from where it left off in the OG series, but with the inclusion of a new generation of angsty and complicated kids as the leads. Since Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric's (Topher Grace) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is currently a teenager, she must face all the coming-of-age struggles that arise from relationships, popularity, and more. Luckily, she has a group of friends to help her navigate this tricky phase. Given that the show is already available to stream, here is all the information that you must know in order to prepare for an immediate binge.
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
'The Bad Batch': What Does the Recoloring of the Clone Armor Mean?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2. The Bad Batch has expanded the role of the identical clone soldiers even further than The Clone Wars was able to do. While many storylines in The Clone Wars focused on the soldiers and fleshed out their personalities, we’re now finally getting to see how the clones are steadily conformed into the dull-minded stormtroopers of the original trilogy. The number of clones who have managed to have their inhibitor chips removed is relatively low, and most now find themselves scrubbed of their individuality under the Empire. One of the ways that the Empire has stolen the soldiers’ culture from them is by removing distinctive armor features.
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
