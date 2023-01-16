Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Collider
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $582 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing the $600 million mark at the domestic box office as it looks to top the weekend chart for the sixth time in a row. The science-fiction sequel is expected to gross between $17 million and $20 million this weekend, setting itself up for the seventh-biggest sixth weekend in history.
Collider
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
Collider
'Shazam!' Gets New Funko Pop Ahead of ‘Fury of the Gods’ Release
DC is looking to have a huge year on the big screen in 2023. That all starts with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Zachary Levi-led sequel releases in just a few months and marketing for the film is starting to ramp up. This has included Funko releasing their official Pop line for Fury of the Gods, but now the fan-favorite toy company has announced their new Justice League of America: Shazam! Pop during their Funko Fair this past week which is a part of their comic cover line.
Collider
Mammoth Film Festival Announces First Film Slate Including Diego Calva's 'Bonded' [Exclusive]
The relatively young Mammoth Film Festival continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year, debuting plenty of buzzy projects involving major names. Since 2018, the festival has been one of California's premiere winter gathering spots for diverse filmmakers and artists to show off their work. This year, the event will literally grow in size as it adds a fifth day to the festivities to better accommodate all the entries. While the full slate of films bound for the festival will be unveiled over the coming weeks, Collider can exclusively reveal the first batch of projects that will make their world premiere during the event.
Collider
'Accused': Premiere Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Judgment day is coming. One of the most buzzed-about winter television premieres is upon us, and questions of innocence and guilt paint a bloody path toward the truth. The new Fox crime anthology series, Accused, features a line-up of some of today’s biggest actors, and it follows various high-profile cases all around the country committed by seemingly normal, everyday people. Each episode focuses on a different crime and follows the accused through the act of the crime and into the courtroom as they recount what happened through their eyes.
Collider
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
Collider
Why Glenn Rhee Was the Best Character in 'The Walking Dead'
From the moment in the very first episode entitled, "Days Gone Bye" when we heard his voice come over that radio when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was trapped inside a tank teeming with walkers, we loved him. The Walking Dead Universe is filled with dozens of characters that all brought a little something different and unique to the twelve-year horror phenomenon, but Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee was by far the best. He was there with us from the get go with witty one-liners, youthful exuberance, an awkward naïveté, street smarts, and most of all, compassion and hope. In a world bereft of kindness and empathy, the guy who "delivered pizzas" before the end of humanity brought some levity and occasionally made us forget that turning and death had become an almost inevitable daily occurrence. He was also a trusted confidant, but uncomfortable with dishonesty, and he was pretty handy with a blade when the need arose. His relationship with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the child that came from their union was a beacon of light in an otherwise dreary and depressing world that had essentially come to an end. We needed Glenn.
Collider
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
Collider
What's Up With RRR's Various Dubs?
Months after its theatrical release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to gather applause and evoke interest as global audiences and critics have welcomed the film with open arms and hearts. With wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film further edges closer to a potential Oscar win. The continued hype towards the Jr NTR and Ram Charan film has also resulted in greater interest from audiences towards the film. With the growing interest in the film, another phenomenon that can be noticed is the growing number of dubs of the Telugu-language epic action-drama film. While recent consumption trends have clearly established that films do not require a dub to be enjoyed in their best form, RRR shows that it still believes in catering to audiences in the language they understand the best. But only on digging further, one will discover that the dubs of RRR are purely a consequence of what has worked long for films such as RRR before the prevalence of pan-Indian films as we know them today.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Collider
How 'The Last of Us' Changed Robert Compared to the Game
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us as well as minor game spoilers. Whenever a video game is adapted for a different medium, creative decisions always have to be made for various reasons. Such is the case for HBO's latest live-action rendering of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. While the adaptation's pilot episode certainly stuck to its guns when it came to recreating the most iconic moments in the game's opening, it's only natural for the duo of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to make alterations to fit an episodic format.
Collider
First 'Extrapolations' Images Reveal a Star-Studded Drama With Meryl Streep and More
It's rare that a TV drama is able to boast about appearances from so many of Hollywood's elite but Extrapolations can confidently do just that. The powerhouse cast includes the likes of Don't Look Up actress Meryl Streep, Spider-Man sensation Tobey Maguire, Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, Zack Snyder's Justice League actress Diane Lane, Game of Thrones hero Kit Harrington and Black-ish's Yara Shahidi - to name just a few. Unsurprisingly, a line-up like that has already garnered mass interest in the show and after many conversations around it a release date of Friday, March 17, 2023 has finally been set. The show is slated to premiere with the first three episodes and then a new episode every week after that until the penultimate weekend in April.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast Take Audience on a Set Tour in New Behind-the-Scenes Video
This month, Netflix brought viewers back to Wisconsin in That '90s Show, a spin-off series of That '70s Show. The new series heads back to Red and Kitty Forman's basement, but this time, the group of teens is their granddaughter Leia and her friends. When Leia, Eric, and Donna visit Red and Kitty for a weekend, Leia soon decides she wants to make the most of her time there and stay for the whole summer.
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Collider
What 'Emily in Paris' Needs to Change in Season 4
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Netflix recently released the third season of Emily in Paris. The story revolves around a business-minded girl who is transferred to a marketing firm in Paris despite knowing no French. And three seasons in, she still knows no French. Her time in France is a culture shock as she adapts and finds her way in a new country, but there is plenty of relationship drama to keep her busy. The show has always included some amount of ridiculousness, but Season 3 arguably went too far. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has quickly become the company's most sought-after employee without really trying. While attempting to make her the best, they forget to make her coworkers remotely competent without her. Yet Emily continues to make terrible decisions and faces no consequences. Everything just works out for her, which, frankly, doesn't make interesting TV. The character and her choice of clothes are hard to take seriously, but the show persists in trying. As the show moves into a fourth season, there are several ways it (and the character) needs to grow, or it will once again seem to move nothing forward.
Comments / 0