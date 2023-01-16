Read full article on original website
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Brooke Henderson stays hot, claims Tournament of Champions 36-hole lead
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Brooke Henderson’s goals heading into the newly minted LPGA season was to get herself into contention more often. The Canadian is off to a strong start, building a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Playing alongside Hall of...
LIV Golf enters multiyear TV deal with CW Network
LIV Golf has found a domestic television partner. The upstart league announced Thursday that it has reached a multiyear agreement with The CW Network, with the channel airing all 14 of its global events this year. Weekend coverage of LIV’s 54-hole events will appear on The CW, with Friday’s first-round...
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: The perils of designated events overblown?
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the deep field at The American Express. Was the theory that designated events will create an A Tour and a B Tour, overblown?. They weigh in on the future of...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Linebacker Josiah Kia Could Continue Notre Dame's Success In Hawaii
2025 Hawaii linebacker Josiah Kia offered by the Irish, the same school as his older brother
Watch: S.H. Kim receives two unreal breaks – one good, one terrible – at AmEx
Regardless of whether S.H. Kim makes the cut Saturday at The American Express or heads home, he’ll have a great story to tell. He could title it: A tale of two bounces. Let’s pick things up at the par-5 16th hole Friday at PGA West’s Stadium Course. Kim was just 84 yards out playing his third shot when it appeared that the 24-year-old rookie had just stuffed a wedge for a likely birdie. Instead, Kim’s ball hit the top of the flagstick and ricocheted back off the green.
World Nos. 2 and 5 could be co-No. 1s, but No. 4 Jon Rahm has no chance
LA QUINTA, Calif. – This week’s American Express has the potential to present a particularly strange situation related to the world ranking front, even by ranking standards. According to multiple projections, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay can ascend to No. 1 in the world ranking depending on their...
‘We had a rhino charge us’: Danielle Kang’s hunt for normalcy leads to African adventure
Danielle Kang is moving forward with her life after doctors found a tumor on her spine last year. “Where I'm at is I just don't want to be known as a player that's injured or was injured, so I kind of want to move forward with it. I feel good,” the six-time LPGA winner said Wednesday ahead of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
