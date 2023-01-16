Regardless of whether S.H. Kim makes the cut Saturday at The American Express or heads home, he’ll have a great story to tell. He could title it: A tale of two bounces. Let’s pick things up at the par-5 16th hole Friday at PGA West’s Stadium Course. Kim was just 84 yards out playing his third shot when it appeared that the 24-year-old rookie had just stuffed a wedge for a likely birdie. Instead, Kim’s ball hit the top of the flagstick and ricocheted back off the green.

17 HOURS AGO