Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023
Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
hellowoodlands.com
Enjoy The 2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon Philanthropy Shopping Experience
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon has sold out in record time. Presented by Waste Connections, the luncheon will be held at The Peach Orchard on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with doors opening at 10:30 am. The Committee will be offering a Philanthropy Shopping Experience to persons who would still like to shop for a cause at the Philanthropy Market. This shopping only experience will be open to guests from 1 pm – 3 pm for only $25.
fox26houston.com
Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for more than $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit...
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
fox7austin.com
Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
Houston facing storms, return to typical winter weather this week
After an unseasonably warm run, this week will bring thunderstorms and colder temperatures.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
