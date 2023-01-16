ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023

Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Enjoy The 2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon Philanthropy Shopping Experience

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon has sold out in record time. Presented by Waste Connections, the luncheon will be held at The Peach Orchard on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with doors opening at 10:30 am. The Committee will be offering a Philanthropy Shopping Experience to persons who would still like to shop for a cause at the Philanthropy Market. This shopping only experience will be open to guests from 1 pm – 3 pm for only $25.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for more than $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
TEXAS STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem

Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'

HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX

