Fox11online.com
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
Fox11online.com
61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
Fox11online.com
Bond set at $1M for Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed one person and injured multiple others last weekend in Fond du Lac County. Brian A. Sippel, 56, is facing multiple felony charges, including as...
Fox11online.com
Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
Fox11online.com
Police arrest 62-year-old man after bank robbery on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city's west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue. Police say...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police offer up to $500 reward following vehicle theft, check forgery incident
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a reward, after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and fraudulent checks. Police say they are offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the vehicle theft and check forgery. The...
Fox11online.com
5 vehicles stolen since Sunday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The thefts of five vehicles this week in Green Bay has the police department's attention. Police say they've started all the investigations since Sunday. The vehicles were all parked at their owners' homes and later found by officers. "We believe that there is more than one...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX scopes out Manawa's blanket of snow from Winter Storm Carson
MANAWA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX took a trip to Waupaca County Friday to scope out Manawa's blanket of snow from Winter Storm Carson. Our little drone saw lots of pristine snow and even some ice fishing but not much activity in one of Manawa's most famous areas. Since 1959, the Mid-Western...
Fox11online.com
Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson
BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
Fox11online.com
1000 Islands Environmental Center is ready to soar into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That's when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. Director Debbie Nowak shared all the details on Good Day Wisconsin. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing....
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
