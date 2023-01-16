ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fox11online.com

61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

5 vehicles stolen since Sunday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The thefts of five vehicles this week in Green Bay has the police department's attention. Police say they've started all the investigations since Sunday. The vehicles were all parked at their owners' homes and later found by officers. "We believe that there is more than one...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

SKYFOX scopes out Manawa's blanket of snow from Winter Storm Carson

MANAWA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX took a trip to Waupaca County Friday to scope out Manawa's blanket of snow from Winter Storm Carson. Our little drone saw lots of pristine snow and even some ice fishing but not much activity in one of Manawa's most famous areas. Since 1959, the Mid-Western...
MANAWA, WI
Fox11online.com

Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson

BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

1000 Islands Environmental Center is ready to soar into Eagle Days

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That's when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. Director Debbie Nowak shared all the details on Good Day Wisconsin. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing....
KAUKAUNA, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI

