BBC
Southampton v Aston Villa: Play suspended before half-time because of drone inside stadium
Southampton's Premier League match with Aston Villa was suspended late in the first half after a drone was spotted inside St Mary's. Referee Michael Salisbury was alerted to the drone hovering above the Southampton penalty area before taking both teams off the pitch. The players re-emerged 10 minutes later after...
BBC
Danny Brock: Former jockey banned from racing for 15 years
Ex-jockey Danny Brock has been banned from horse racing for 15 years for his part in a betting conspiracy. He was found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices by stopping two horses running on their merits. A group of gamblers had profited from betting against the horses. "This...
