BBC

Danny Brock: Former jockey banned from racing for 15 years

Ex-jockey Danny Brock has been banned from horse racing for 15 years for his part in a betting conspiracy. He was found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices by stopping two horses running on their merits. A group of gamblers had profited from betting against the horses. "This...

