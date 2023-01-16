Read full article on original website
2023 Annual Art Exhibit Deadline Announced
The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is announcing their latest “Call for Entries” for their 2023 Annual Art Exhibit. The annual Art Exhibit will be in Middle River at the Legacy Center in March and April. Artwork for adult entries may be dropped off starting on Monday, March 6th. The application must be submitted no later than February 28th.
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Grand Forks County
A Northwood, North Dakota man was killed in a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 75 year old died after the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving left Highway 15 and overturned in the snow filled ditch. According to the...
