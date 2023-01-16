ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

trfradio.com

2023 Annual Art Exhibit Deadline Announced

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is announcing their latest “Call for Entries” for their 2023 Annual Art Exhibit. The annual Art Exhibit will be in Middle River at the Legacy Center in March and April. Artwork for adult entries may be dropped off starting on Monday, March 6th. The application must be submitted no later than February 28th.
MIDDLE RIVER, MN

