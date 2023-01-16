Read full article on original website
Evan Ferguson’s late header rescues point for Brighton at Leicester
An equaliser from Evan Ferguson secured Brighton a 2-2 draw at Leicester, who had led through goals from Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes
Danny Brock: Former jockey banned from racing for 15 years
Ex-jockey Danny Brock has been banned from horse racing for 15 years for his part in a betting conspiracy. He was found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices by stopping two horses running on their merits. A group of gamblers had profited from betting against the horses. "This...
