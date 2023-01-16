ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Sister Virginia Crowell, a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd

Marlborough/Framingham – Sister Virginia Euphrasia Crowell, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham, MA after a long illness. Sister Virginia was 91 years of age and had been a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd for 73 years. Sister Virginia Euphrasia was born in...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Helen Gale, 89, of Marlborough

– Helen Gale, 89, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023. At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Coleman House Nursing Home in Northborough, MA. Helen was born in Bridgewater, MA on February 23, 1933, the daughter of the late John...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Wenzel: Marlborough High School grad named to Forbes 30 Under 30

MARLBOROUGH – The new year has arrived and the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 list has been released with one of Marlborough High School graduates included. Matheus Fonseca, 21, made this year’s list along with a number of other notable entrepreneurs. He started a company while still in high school to develop new content within Minecraft.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Cummings program grants $43,000 to local nonprofits

REGION – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from...
HUDSON, MA
Northborough Police Department gains two new officers

NORTHBOROUGH – Two new officers will be joining the Northborough Police Department. “[It’s] always an enjoyable opportunity when it comes to appointing new police officers and watching people embark on their career,” said Chief William Lyver during the Jan. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting. During the meeting,...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Hazmat responds to Marlborough company

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to chemical spill at Rinchem on Hayes Memorial Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 19. It led to response by the Department of Fire Services District 3 hazmat team and a cleanup company. Rinchem is company that provides temperature warehousing, packaging and...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Grafton police log, Jan. 20 edition

4:53 a.m. Mass Pike E. Disabled auto. 1:11 p.m. Millbury St. Accident – property damage. 3:07 p.m. Wesson St. Ambulance – medical. 9:39 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto. 12:29 a.m. Anderson Ln. Ambulance – medical. 8:29 a.m. George Hill Rd. Road hazard. 8:43 a.m. Old Westboro Rd./North...
GRAFTON, MA
Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 20 edition

8:44 a.m. Fifth Av Row. Harassment. 8:51 a.m. Arrested, Lisa M. Zschuschen, 43, of 12 Anglin Ln., Shrewsbury, on warrant. 10:19 a.m. Bow St. Illegal dumping. 10:55 a.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 11:18 a.m. Thoreau Cir. Suspicious person/MV. 12:52 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 1:34 p.m. Maple...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Hudson Food Pantry, Travis Manion Foundation to sponsor Ruck March

HUDSON – The Hudson Community Food Pantry is partnering with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March starting at American Heritage Museum and ending at the food pantry at 28 Houghton St. The drive will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, as part...
HUDSON, MA
The latest on Westborough’s Town Election

WESTBOROUGH – With just a few days remaining until nomination papers have to be submitted, the annual Town Election is shaping up like this:. Select Board (one seat, three-year term) – Ian Johnson (candidate for re-election) School Committee (two seats, three-year terms) – Lisa Edinberg, Raghu Nandan (candidates...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Southborough police receive grant for body-worn cameras

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department will soon be able to purchase body-worn cameras, thanks to a grant. Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton), whose district includes Southborough, announced that the department was awarded the grant by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Westborough stormwater utility proposal to be part of warrant

WESTBOROUGH – The Department of Public Works will have several articles on this spring’s Town Meeting warrant — two of which will involve establishing an enterprise fund to help maintain the town’s stormwater management system. Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant said the fund is...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Mickel prepares to step down as Westborough’s town clerk

WESTBOROUGH – Wendy Mickel knows the pulse of the town. Births, marriages, deaths, Town Meetings, town elections — the everyday history of the community flows through the Town Clerk’s office. For nearly three decades — 19 years as assistant town clerk, nine years as town clerk —...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Hudson Select Board approves S.A.F.E. Grant

HUDSON – This year, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes will continue to educate Hudson students and seniors about fire safety. During a Select Board meeting on Jan. 9, the board approved funding from the Student Awareness of Fire Safety Education (S.A.F.E.) program, which provides grants to fire departments to educate students and seniors about fire and life safety.
HUDSON, MA
Police, fire deal with truck rollover, fuel spill

WESTBOROUGH – Local police and fire, along with State Police, are working to clear a rolled-over truck with entrapment and injuries on the ramps from Interstate 495 northbound to Route 9 westbound. Westborough’s Rescue 1 also reported a fuel spill at the scene. Motorists are urged to seek...
Truth Organic Spa bounces back after fire

GRAFTON – Nearly two months after a fire caused heavy damage to its business, Truth Organic Spa on North Main Street has bounced back. The spa has been operating out of a temporary location at 74 North Main St. since early December. It’s just down the street from 55 North Main St., where a fire early on Nov. 13 damaged the building that housed the spa.
GRAFTON, MA
Two developers pitch their vision for White Cliffs

NORTHBOROUGH – Two of the potential developers of White Cliffs had an opportunity to present their projects before the White Cliffs Committee and answer questions. In total, Northborough received three responses to its request for proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs. However, the White Cliffs Committee...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough Democrats holding food drive

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Democratic City Committee will hold its winter collection drive of food, personal items and funds to benefit of the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, Jan. 21, rain or shine. MDCC conducts four drives each year. The Community Cupboard collection will be conducted as a drop...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Algonquin, Shrewsbury battle on the court until the last buzzer

NORTHBOROUGH – It came down to the final whistle. The Shrewsbury High School boys basketball team faced off against Algonquin Regional High School on Jan. 17 on the Titans’ home turf. Ultimately, Algonquin was victorious, coming out on the winning side of a 63-57 score. “Shrewsbury always is...
SHREWSBURY, MA

