Researchers find a 'kernel of truth' in the urgent fight against tar spot of corn
Although discovered in the United States only seven years ago, tar spot has wreaked havoc on corn yield—resulting in an estimated 1.2-billion-dollar loss in 2021 alone. The miscreant behind this devastating plant disease, Phyllachora maydis, is an emergent fungal pathogen whose biology remains obscure. This lack of understanding significantly limits disease management strategies, and no corn germplasm is completely resistant to the pathogen.
Researchers cover thousands of years in a quest to understand the elusive origins of the Black Death
Seeking to better understand more about the origins and movement of bubonic plague, in ancient and contemporary times, researchers at McMaster University, University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, have completed a painstaking granular examination of hundreds of modern and ancient genome sequences, creating the largest analysis of its kind.
Neanderthals are not the only species whose dentition is characterized by the possession of thin enamel
The Dental Anthropology Group of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has participated in a paper published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology on the dental remains of Homo antecessor, the species recovered from level TD6 of the Gran Dolina site (Atapuerca, Burgos), which reveals new aspects of the biology of this species.
New study deepens understanding of the regulation of circadian rhythms in the mammalian central clock
Circadian rhythms are inherent cycles of approximately 24 hours that regulate various biological processes, such as sleep and wakefulness. A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has recently revealed that neural networks play an important role in the regulation of circadian rhythms through the mediation of an intracellular molecule called cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP).
Study reveals how phosphorous deficiency induces anthocyanin accumulation in plants
Anthocyanins are one kind of natural pigments commonly found in plants and can act as metabolic markers of nutrient deficiency, especially phosphorous (P) deficiency. Although anthocyanin biosynthesis has been well studied, the molecular mechanism of how plants respond to environmental stresses, such as P deficiency, via anthocyanin synthesis has been rarely reported.
Anti-Asian discrimination cost Chinese restaurants $7.4 billion during the pandemic's first year, new study finds
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-China fervor stoked consumer discrimination that cost Chinese restaurants $7.4 billion in lost revenue in 2020—losses 18.4 percent greater than at other types of restaurants—according to a new study by researchers from Boston College, the University of Michigan, and Microsoft Research, published today in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Discovery of anti-cancer chemistry makes skullcap plant fit for modern medicine
The evolutionary secrets that enable the medicinal herb known as barbed skullcap to produce cancer fighting compounds have been unlocked by a collaboration of UK and Chinese researchers. The CEPAMS collaboration used DNA sequencing technology to assemble the genomic sequence of skullcap (Scutellaria barbata) known in China as banzhilian. This...
In the core of the cell: New insights into the utilization of nanotechnology-based drugs
Novel drugs, such as vaccines against COVID-19, among others, are based on drug transport using nanoparticles. Whether this drug transport is negatively influenced by an accumulation of blood proteins on the nanoparticle's surface was not clarified for a long time. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have...
Distinguishing between right and left with magnets
Using a chiral superconductor, scientists at Institute for Molecular Science and Shizuoka University have demonstrated that the magnet can distinguish right and left forms of the chiral crystal despite the common belief that the magnet only distinguishes between the north and the south. They showed that the handedness of the chiral superconductor was translated to a special spin configuration, which enabled chirality-dependent sensing. This result provides a fundamental understanding of the left-right segregation of chiral molecules using magnets.
World-first computational reconstruction of a virus in its biological entirety
An Aston University researcher has created the first ever computer reconstruction of a virus, including its complete native genome. Although other researchers have created similar reconstructions, this is the first to replicate the exact chemical and 3D structure of a live virus. The breakthrough could lead the way to research...
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Billions of celestial objects revealed in gargantuan survey of the Milky Way
Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects—arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF's Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Visibility of stars in the night sky declines faster than previously thought
People around the world are seeing fewer and fewer stars in the night sky. The change in star visibility can be explained by an increase in the sky brightness of 7–10% per year. The rate of change is faster than satellite measurements of artificial light emissions on Earth would at first suggest.
Sustainable fertilizer production method proven to be cost-effective
Sustainable methods to produce synthetic ammonia for fertilizer can be cost competitive with the current fossil-fuel based method, according to a Washington State University study. The findings indicate that these methods are plausible commercial options that can reduce carbon emissions and help increase market stability in an industry that is critical to food production.
Squirrels that gamble win big when it comes to evolutionary fitness
Imagine overhearing the Powerball lottery winning numbers, but you didn't know when those numbers would be called—just that at some point in the next 10 years or so, they would be. Despite the financial cost of playing those numbers daily for that period, the payoff is big enough to make it worthwhile.
Data reveal a surprising preference in particle spin alignment
Given the choice of three different "spin" orientations, certain particles emerging from collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), an atom smasher at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, appear to have a preference. As described in a paper just published in Nature by RHIC's STAR collaboration, the results reveal a preference in global spin alignment of particles called phi mesons. Conventional mechanisms—such as the magnetic field strength or the swirliness of the matter generated in the particle collisions—cannot explain the data. But a new model that includes local fluctuations in the nuclear strong force can.
