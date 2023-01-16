ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will be in North Carolina (for the second straight game) to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

On Saturday night, the Celtics beat the Hornets 122-106, led by Jayson Tatum's 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Jaylen Brown, who has missed the last two games, has also been ruled out for Monday's game.

Celtics: " #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:

Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Derrick White (left neck sprain) - PROBABLE"

Brown has averages of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, but the Celtics have been able to win both games without him in the lineup.

They come into the day in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA through the first half of the 2022-23 season.

In 44 games, they have gone 32-12, which has them 4.0 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (the second seed in the Eastern Conference).

On the road, the Celtics are 15-7 in the 22 games they have played away from Boston. Massachusetts.

As for the Hornets, they are at the bottom of the standings (15th seed) with an 11-33 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hornets are 5-15 in 20 games hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FastBreak on FanNation

