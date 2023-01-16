Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
kiow.com
Stellar Industries Becomes Completely Employee Owned
Stellar Industries headquartered in Garner announced it is now 100% employee owned. Stellar established an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 1991 with employees recently owning approximately 52% of the company’s overall shares. President Dave Zrostlik stated that the company wanted to make this move to benefit everyone. According...
Comments / 0