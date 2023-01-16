ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester Magazine asked for black cat pics, and readers obliged

Jan. 13 marked the first of two Friday the 13th dates in 2023, which the second one, aptly, coming in October. But love for black cats goes year-round, as Worcester Magazine found when asking readers to share photos of "lucky" black cats for the occasion. The request on Facebook led to a photo gallery, and then even more photos, which a Worcester Magazine editor included in a TikTok slideshow.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

Winter Walks: Worcester's Elm Park offers a stroll through history

Editor's note: This is part of a series on winter walking places in and near Worcester. Let us know your favorite walking places at wmeditor@gatehousemedia.com. For almost two centuries, Elm Park has been a breath of fresh air for Worcester residents. One of the U.S.'s oldest city parks, it was acquired by the city in 1854, and its current design was dreamed up by the iconic architect Frederick Law Olmsted. These days, especially when blanketed in snow, it is just as inviting as ever.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Violinist Vijay Gupta ready to share the power of music as Music Worcester artist-in-residence

WORCESTER – The way acclaimed violinist, social justice advocate and MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Vijay Gupta envisions things, "it will be quite a robust residency." Gupta will be Music Worcester's second educational artist-in-residence with activities taking place during the 2023 calendar year starting in March. "I'm truly very excited...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Smart Webster Bank Teller Stalls Thief Until Cops Can Cuff Him: Police

A bank teller in Webster who suspected a man was trying to scam $9,000 from a customer was smart enough to stall him until police could arrive earlier this week. Officers responded to Five Cents Savings Bank on Thompson Road just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, after a man attempted to make a large cash withdrawal under suspicious circumstances, Webster police said.
WEBSTER, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
